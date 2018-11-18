Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa Fight Result Won't Count on Record

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve after all.

According to the Associated Press (via ABC News), Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who is the head of the Rizin Fighting Federation, confirmed the two will square off in a three-round exhibition in Japan.

The results of the showdown will not be reflected in either fighter's record, and kicking will not be allowed.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports earlier this week the sides were "gonna make it happen."

That message came shortly after the 41-year-old posted a sprawling message on Instagram in which he said he had never agreed to fight Nasukawa despite appearing at a press conference in Japan that seemed to confirm as much.

"First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa," he wrote at the time. "In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the 'Rizen [sic] Fighting Federation.'"

On Saturday, Sakakibara told reporters he "could not rule out a last-minute cancellation."

If the fight proceeds as planned, Mayweather (50-0) will not be at risk of suffering his first career loss.

Related

    Boxing Holiday Gifts – Ideas for Your Favorite Fighter

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxing Holiday Gifts – Ideas for Your Favorite Fighter

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Jarrell Miller: Deontay Wilder Might Knock Tyson Fury's Head Off!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jarrell Miller: Deontay Wilder Might Knock Tyson Fury's Head Off!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Omar Figueroa Craves Errol Spence Rematch in The Future

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Omar Figueroa Craves Errol Spence Rematch in The Future

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Results: Hooker Retains Title, Stops Saucedo in 7th

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Results: Hooker Retains Title, Stops Saucedo in 7th

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com