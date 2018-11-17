Report: Dave Joerger's Job in Jeopardy Due to Disagreement over Kings' Direction

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger's job reportedly may be in jeopardy because of a difference in philosophy between him and the front office.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, those within the front office are unhappy that Joerger is favoring playing veteran players over the team's young prospects.

Specifically, Kings executives would reportedly like 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III to be featured more prominently.

Bagley is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, and he has yet to make a start.

Instead, Joerger has utilized 30-year-old Nemanja Bjelica as the starting power forward despite the front office reportedly believing Bagley would be a starter entering the season.

Additionally, rookie power forward Harry Giles is averaging just 10.0 minutes per game, and third-year big man Skal Labissiere has appeared in only five games and is averaging a mere 5.6 minutes per contest.

One bright spot in terms of Sacramento's young players is second-year point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is performing near an All-Star level with 19.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Overall, the Kings are a surprisingly 8-7, which currently ties them for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sacramento hasn't reached the playoffs since 2005-06, which is the NBA's longest current postseason drought.

Joerger is in the midst of his third season as Sacramento's head coach after spending three seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

He reached the playoffs all three years he was at the helm in Memphis, but he owns a record of just 67-112 with the Kings.