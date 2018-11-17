Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

So far, the expected names top the Week 11 fantasy football scoring charts.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson went off on the Thursday prime-time affair, with the latter's Seattle Seahawks picking up the 27-24 win over the Green Bay Packers but the former's Aaron Jones and Davante Adams once again thrilling fantasy owners.

The start-sit decisions there weren't exactly difficult, though the degree climbs a few notches with the schedule blossoming to include the weekend games. Before those get underway, let's take another look at matchup value comparisons and a handful of notable tough start-sit calls.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Matt Ryan (vs. DAL) vs. Drew Brees (vs. PHI) Drew Brees Carson Wentz (at NO) vs. Deshaun Watson (at WAS) Deshaun Watson Andrew Luck (vs. TEN) vs. Matthew Stafford (vs. CAR) Andrew Luck Dak Prescott (at ATL) vs. Patrick Mahomes (at LAR) Dak Prescott Philip Rivers (vs. DEN) vs. Marcus Mariota (at IND) Philip Rivers Author's opinion

Start: Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. DEN)

Well, don't ignore Philip Rivers now.

The MVP candidate has his Los Angeles Chargers on a roll, and his fantasy production has been there as well. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this year, and while it doesn't always translate to a major day, he hasn't totaled less than 15.28 points.

Already boasting five trips above the 20-point mark, a matchup with a Denver Broncos defense only permitting the 12th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks on average this year isn't as bad as it seems for Rivers.

Not only has Rivers hit multiple touchdowns every game, he did so against the Broncos a year ago, totaling five scores over two games against the rival.

Sit: Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins on the road in the cold against a Khalil Mack-led defense is as bad as it sounds.

A newer version of Alex Smith, Cousins is good for a random outburst of 30 points here and there but also has showings of 11.04 and 7.86 points this year, the latter number coming his last time out despite playing a Detroit defense ranked in the middle of the pack against quarterbacks.

This week, Cousins has to play a similarly-ranked defense that has held its last three quarterbacks faced to less than 20 points, with six starters overall failing to reach the mark.

Considering Cousins couldn't hit 10 points in a 24-9 win last time out, this one doesn't have a favorable outlook.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict David Johnson (vs. OAK) vs. Kareem Hunt (at LAR) David Johnson Christian McCaffrey (at DET) vs. Ezekiel Elliott (at ATL) Ezekiel Elliott Saquon Barkley (vs. TB) vs. Leonard Fournette (vs. PIT) Saquon Barkley Alvin Kamara (vs. PHI) vs. Melvin Gordon (vs. DEN) Melvin Gordon Lamar Miller (at WAS) vs. James Conner (at JAX) James Conner Author's opinion

Start: Dion Lewis, TEN (at IND)

It smells like a Dion Lewis week.

Lewis was a big-money get for the Tennessee Titans over the offseason but hasn't done much—he has turned in a gruesome five single-digit performances so far.

But a date with an Indianapolis Colts defense has the power to change the mood. Those Colts don't just give up the 12th-most points to opposing backs this season, the unit ranks 24th against the pass outright.

Considering Lewis leads the Titans in rushes and is second on the team in targets with 39, the do-it-all back is bound to have a big day against a Colts defense that has reliably coughed up big games to versatile backs like Chris Thompson (15.8), James White (18.7) and Wendell Smallwood (16.6).

Sit: Leonard Fournette, JAX (vs .PIT)

Leonard Fournette finally came through for the owners who invested in him heavily, popping off for 25.4 points on 24 carries in a Week 10 win over Indianapolis.

But as hinted, those Colts tend to cough up big games to running backs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers...not so much.

The Steelers only permit the fifth-fewest points to backs this year, having let just one running back (Christian McCaffrey) score north of 20 points on the unit. While Fournette looked good in his return game against a cupcake, he's only appeared in three games this year, has a much tougher matchup and Pittsburgh pulling away could create a gameflow where he doesn't receive many chances.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Julio Jones (vs. DAL) vs. DeAndre Hopkins (at WAS) Julio Jones Michael Thomas (vs. PHI) vs. Adam Thielen (at CHI) Michael Thomas Odell Beckham Jr. (vs. TB) vs. Amari Cooper (at ATL) Odell Beckham Jr. Antonio Brown (at JAX) vs. T.Y. Hilton (vs. TEN) Antonio Brown Mike Evans (at NYG) vs. Tyler Boyd (at BAL) Mike Evans Author's opinion

Start: Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. CAR)

Those expecting a breakout from Kenny Golladay won't have to wait much longer.

A week ago, after the Detroit Lions shipped away Golden Tate, Golladay went off for 16.8 points on 13 targets, catching six of those for 78 yards and a score against a stingy Bears defense.

Things only figure to get better for Golladay from an individual standpoint in Week 11 with Marvin Jones ruled out. The Carolina Panthers rank exactly 16th in points allowed to wideouts but have crumbled in this area in recent weeks, coughing up 17 or more points to two Pittsburgh receivers and 24.9 to a guy named Adam Humphries.

Golladay is far from just a guy and should see double-digit targets again, especially if Cam Newton has his Panthers pulling away.

Sit: DeSean Jackson, TB (at NYG)

If DeSean Jackson wasn't putting up huge numbers in a game against his former team in Week 10, he isn't going on the road against the New York Giants and having a big impact either.

Jackson sputtered to 9.2 points against Washington in Week 10, giving him two single-digit performances in a row. He has only scored more than 10 points once over his last five outings, and the usage hasn't been reliable either, with two games over that stretch seeing him receive just four targets.

And while those Giants do quite a bit wrong, they only surrender the fifth-fewest points to opposing wideouts. Heck, they haven't even allowed a wideout to hit double digits since Week 7—and that guy was named Julio Jones.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Zach Ertz (at NO) vs. Austin Hooper (vs. DAL) Zach Ertz Eric Ebron (vs. TEN) vs. Travis Kelce (at LAR) Travis Kelce O.J. Howard (at NYG) vs. Evan Engram (vs. TB) O.J. Howard Ricky Seals-Jones (vs. OAK) vs. Jared Cook (at ARI) Jared Cook Greg Olsen (at DET) vs. Jordan Reed (vs. HOU) Greg Olsen Author's opinion

Start: Evan Engram, NYG (vs. TB)

Outside of starting the usual names out of sheer necessity, tight end offers up a TE1 boom opportunity this week with Evan Engram.

Engram has six or more points in two consecutive games and perhaps more importantly, a steady five or more targets in two of his last three games. These would likely be bigger numbers if he hadn't missed a handful of games with an injury.

A matchup against Tampa Bay looks like a layup, too, as the Buccaneers allow the second-most points to the position. Six opposing tight ends have scored double digits on the unit and the average allowed of 14.01 looks like a nice floor for Engram.

Sit: Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. HOU)

Jordan Reed is just a name at this point.

Visibly playing through injuries, Reed doesn't have a double-digit game since Week 1 despite six or more targets in three consecutive games lately. Hobbled and with Alex Smith at quarterback, Reed simply isn't getting the quality looks owners have come to expect from him over the years.

Now Reed has to deal with a Houston defense allowing the 12th-most points to tight ends. It doesn't sound too terrible, but 19-plus point performances from Rob Gronkowski and Jeff Heuerman (?) have inflated the otherwise steady numbers.

Gameflow might work in Reed's favor, but considering he managed to turn a 12-target game into 7.3 points a few weeks back, plenty of options have better upside.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.