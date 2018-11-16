Regular Finebaum Show Caller, Auburn Fan Tammy Bullard Killed in Car Crash

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 3: Members of the Auburn Tigers circle around their logo prior to their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 3 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Tammy Bullard, best known as an Auburn Tigers fan who made regular call-in appearances on The Paul Finebaum Show, died at the age of 52 on Friday. 

Per AL.com's Carol RobinsonBullard and her 3-year-old granddaughter were killed in a car crash on U.S. Route 280. 

Alabama State Trooper corporal Jimmy Harrell explained the crash occurred when a commercial vehicle carrying "some kind of explosive material" overturned on the highway, veered into traffic on the opposite side of the road and collided with Bullard's vehicle. 

Finebaum tweeted out his condolences to Bullard and also announced the final hour of his show on Friday would be dedicated to Bullard and her granddaughter. 

Bullard's appearances on Finebaum's show often included her passionately supporting her beloved Tigers football team and criticizing their in-state rivals at the University of Alabama. 

