Grinnell Breaks NCAA Single-Game Record with 42 Made 3-Pointers on 88 Attempts

Lance King/Getty Images

The Grinnell College Pioneers made history Thursday night when they drilled an NCAA-record 42 three-pointers in their 164-107 rout over Emmaus Bible College.

All told, 88 of Grinnell's 110 field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc as four different Pioneers players eclipsed 20 points. Ky-Sean Johnson led that group with 33 points while shooting 9-of-16 from three.

In all, only four of the 20 Grinnell players who saw the floor failed to hoist up a look from long range.

Grinnell, a Division III school located in Iowa, is the same program that force-fed Jack Taylor and watched as he shattered the NCAA single-game record with 138 points—making 27 three-pointers on 71 attempts—in a 179-104 win over Faith Baptist Bible College in 2012.