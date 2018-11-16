Grinnell Breaks NCAA Single-Game Record with 42 Made 3-Pointers on 88 Attempts

Alec Nathan
Featured Columnist
November 16, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, NC - DECEMBER 20: Two basketballs are stuck in a net prior to the game between the Wofford Terriers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center on December 20, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Wofford won 79-75. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

The Grinnell College Pioneers made history Thursday night when they drilled an NCAA-record 42 three-pointers in their 164-107 rout over Emmaus Bible College.

All told, 88 of Grinnell's 110 field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc as four different Pioneers players eclipsed 20 points. Ky-Sean Johnson led that group with 33 points while shooting 9-of-16 from three.

In all, only four of the 20 Grinnell players who saw the floor failed to hoist up a look from long range.

Grinnell, a Division III school located in Iowa, is the same program that force-fed Jack Taylor and watched as he shattered the NCAA single-game record with 138 points—making 27 three-pointers on 71 attempts—in a 179-104 win over Faith Baptist Bible College in 2012.

