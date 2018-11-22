Giving Thanks to the 10 Best Things from WWE in 2018 on Thanksgiving

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Even as SmackDown women's champion, Becky Lynch always came off as not being quite on par with Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who perpetually received more admiration and focus.

But something sparked in The Lass Kicker several months ago and even though WWE tried desperately to make her a heel, the fans connected with her on a whole new level and turned her into one of the biggest babyfaces WWE has seen in quite some time.

She's only just getting started and she's managed to achieve a level of success that people are comparing to Daniel Bryan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, as someone who can be the true focal point of not just the entire women's division, but WWE itself.

Lynch has taken to calling herself "The Man" and the WWE Universe not only accepts it, but lavishes in it, so much so that even while she's out of action with an injury, the buzz around her continues to grow.

Now, she seems poised to have an absurdly successful 2019 with a match against Ronda Rousey looming either at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, and if it's the latter, she'll go down in history as one of the two women to ever be the first to main event the biggest show of the year.

For fans of Lynch who have waited for her to achieve her fair share of recognition, it finally came in 2018.

What's great is this list is just a taste, as there are plenty of other things to be thankful for this year, so if you loved something that wasn't mentioned here, make sure you keep the discussion going by leaving a comment!

It's important to keep all of this in mind and not lose perspective of how despite all of the bad things going on, not everything is always so bleak, even when it comes to WWE. For all the frustration, there are still moments that can put smiles on the faces of the fans.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.