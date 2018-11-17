NFL Week 11 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (No Line)

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is doubtful for Sunday with a hip injury, which is why a line has not been set on the game.

A potential replacement has not been named, but as Jamison Hensley of ESPN tweeted, the choices are rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and veteran signal-caller Robert Griffin III.

Simply put, we don't know what we'll see out of either of those two. Jackson has received a little time this year (mainly on running plays), but he's only thrown 12 pro passes. Griffin hasn't made a start in two seasons.

Still, both quarterbacks could find success because the Bengals defense is in shambles. Cincinnati has allowed an average of 39.5 points per game over its past four outings and just fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin following a 51-14 home loss to the Saints on Sunday.

But the coaching switch just adds to the confusion. Will the defense improve under the new tutelage of head coach Marvin Lewis, who is now the team's de facto coordinator? Or will it continue to wilt?

There are too many questions marks to bet on this game with any sort of confidence.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 46.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Steelers are on a five-game winning streak, while the Jaguars are on a five-game losing streak. At 6-2-1, Pittsburgh looks like the 2018 AFC North champion, while the AFC South's last-place Jags are dangerously close to losing their minimal chance of making the playoffs.

On paper, the Steelers are the better team, but the Jags present a difficult matchup, as noted last season when Jacksonville beat Pittsburgh twice at Heinz Field (once in the playoffs).

In particular, running back Leonard Fournette proved difficult to stop, as he amassed 290 rushing yards and five touchdowns in two games. Fournette is back healthy after missing nearly all of this season with hamstring injuries and should start Sunday.

The Jags are also home at EverBank Field, where the defense has largely fared well (20 or fewer points allowed in all four games). Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye can give Steelers wideouts Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster some problems, and the Jags pass defense as a whole gives up just 7.1 passing yards per attempt, which is tied for fifth-best in the league.

This is a tough game to call. Momentum could be the difference, but so could the Jags' recent success and the potential matchups.