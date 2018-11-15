Lizzie Armanto Mastered Tony Hawk's 360-Degree Loop; Aims for Tokyo Olympics

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 15, 2018

  1. Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop

  2. CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️

  3. 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships

  4. BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot

  5. Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat

  6. The Champions x Queer Eye

  7. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  8. Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking

  9. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  10. Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse?

  11. Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard

  12. Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta

  13. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  14. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  15. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  16. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  17. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  18. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  19. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  20. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

Right Arrow Icon

Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, 25, is breaking barriers. She is the first woman to complete Tony Hawk's 360-degree loop and became a character in his video game. Armanto has many skateboarding awards and hopes to represent Team USA when skateboarding debuts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Learn more about Armanto in the video above.

    

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    If Russ Isn't Superman, the Seahawks Lose

    Featured logo
    Featured

    If Russ Isn't Superman, the Seahawks Lose

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Tiger, Phil's Most Incredible Shots

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking Tiger, Phil's Most Incredible Shots

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the USMNT Is Being Built in Germany 🇩🇪

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why the USMNT Is Being Built in Germany 🇩🇪

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Top NBA Draft Prospects at Every Position

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top NBA Draft Prospects at Every Position

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report