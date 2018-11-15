Lizzie Armanto Mastered Tony Hawk's 360-Degree Loop; Aims for Tokyo Olympics

Lizzie Armanto Mastered Tony Hawk's 360-Degree Loop; Aims for Tokyo OlympicsNovember 15, 2018
Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop
Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, 25, is breaking barriers. She is the first woman to complete Tony Hawk's 360-degree loop and became a character in his video game. Armanto has many skateboarding awards and hopes to represent Team USA when skateboarding debuts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Learn more about Armanto in the video above.
