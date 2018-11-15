Ranking the Most Epic Finishes in UFC History

0 of 10

When thinking of the best finishes in UFC history one may begin to think about Anderson Silva's front kick KO of Vitor Belfort or Holly Holm's thunderous head kick knockout against Ronda Rousey. And while those they rank on that list, this is about those epic finishes that make you say "How did that just happen!?"

We saw one this past weekend in the 25th-anniversary event in Denver when Yair Rodriguez pulled out a last-second win with a backward elbow against Chan Sung Jung.

Unforeseen comebacks, stunning upsets or just jaw-dropping endings to incredible fights. Those are the epic finishes we are looking at here. And the UFC has no shortage of those moments.

There were thousands of fights under the UFC banner to look at, and hundreds to consider for how they ended. Filtering them down to a final few was difficult. The amount of insanity the sport has supplied sports fans is outstanding.

So many that crazy endings like Tito Ortiz's surprise submission over Ryan Bader or Shonie Carter's show-stopping spinning back fist against Matt Serra don't register.

So, which ones do?

Without further ado, let's peek at the UFC's 10 most epic finishes in their 25-years of operation.