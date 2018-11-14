Nia Jax on Becky Lynch Punch, Ronda Rousey, More in WWE News Roundup for Nov. 14

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rousey Rips Lynch on Instagram

After WWE announced on Tuesday that Charlotte Flair would replace SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch as Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey's opponent at Survivor Series on Sunday, Rousey took to Instagram to blast the Irish Lass Kicker.

Rousey reiterated some of her insults against Lynch from Raw and vowed to give Charlotte the same beating that she had reserved for Becky:

"I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving. She poked the bear and ran like a bat outta hell when the bear awoke - Feeding me her favorite frienemy and fellow #FAUXhorsewoman @charlottewwe is a new level of manipulative cowardice, even for The Millennial Man. @charlottewwe is a Superfight and I've always wanted to fight her - but she's just the stand in for the beating @beckylynchwwe has coming to her this Sunday. I'll be sending The Champ a choice piece of Charlotte as a souvenir #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 #4horsewomenVSfauxhorsewomen."

In response to Rousey's post, Lynch spewed some vitriol on Twitter:

Lynch attacked Rousey on Monday's episode of Raw before the entire SmackDown women's division invaded the ring and fought with the Raw women's division.

Becky was bloodied by a punch from Nia Jax, and WWE announced that Lynch suffered a broken face and severe concussion.

Jax and Lynch Exchange Words on Twitter

On the heels of Lynch getting pulled from Survivor Series, Jax took to Twitter on Wednesday to show off her battle scar from punching Becky in the face:

Never one to sit idly by, Lynch responded and set the stage for a potential feud with Jax down the line (warning: contains profanity):

The incident on Raw resulted in the cancellation of the highly anticipated bout between Lynch and Rousey, but given how entertaining Becky has been in recent months, it seems likely that WWE will find a way to make that match happen down the line.

What Led to Bryan's Heel Turn and WWE Title Win?

Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live ended in shocking fashion when Daniel Bryan turned heel and beat AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship and set up a dream match against Universal champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com), Bryan came up with the idea to turn heel several weeks ago and Vince McMahon made the decision to go through with it Tuesday.



Meltzer added that decision to have Bryan beat Styles for the title was made last weekend.

Bryan has long been outspoken about his desire to face Lesnar, and wrestling fans will be treated Sunday to one of the biggest dream matches imaginable on Sunday.

Free Match of the Day: The Rock and John Cena vs. The Miz and R-Truth

One of the biggest Survivor Series matches of the past several years took place in 2011 when The Rock and John Cena joined forces to face The Miz and R-Truth.

The bout took place just a few months before The Rock and Cena met in the main event of WrestleMania 28 and further laid the groundwork for their long-running rivalry.

