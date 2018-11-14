Report: Juventus Considering Transfer for Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering bringing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal back to Turin in the January transfer window.

The Italian champions are uncertain about when Emre Can will return after thyroid surgery and want to strengthen their midfield in the winter, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

The Bianconeri want a player who can slot straight into the team, and it's said Vidal fits the bill having played for the club for four years before signing for Bayern Munich in 2015.

Juventus brought in Can from Liverpool on a free transfer during the summer. However, he was forced to undergo surgery on a thyroid nodule in October and has been sidelined since.

Meanwhile, Vidal moved to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in August on a three-year deal. The Chilean has endured a slow start to his career at the Camp Nou and has made only two La Liga starts.

He initially appeared frustrated at his lack of game time and took to social media to express his feelings after only being used as a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League, per Metro.

Manager Ernesto Valverde said he spoke to Vidal afterward "to solve the problems we have inside the dressing room," per Sport.

The 31-year-old has primarily been used as a substitute, with Valverde's preferred midfield consisting of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Arthur.

However, Vidal has started to make an impact at Barcelona in recent games. He scored his first goal against Real Madrid in Barcelona's 5-0 Clasico win and followed that up with another goal in the 4-2 defeat to Real Betis.

The midfielder has said he is feeling more confident at the club after a tough start.

"I hope we can win the Champions League," he said, per Sport. "I am integrated now. It was tough at the beginning because of the injury but I am 100 per cent now and full of confidence."

Vidal may be handed a first La Liga start for Barcelona after the international break. The Spanish champions take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and will be without Ivan Rakitic due to suspension.

Barcelona have struggled defensively this season, conceding 18 goals in 12 La Liga games, and they need a player like Vidal to help out the defence, according to football writer Juan G. Arango:

Vidal may not be the first choice for Barcelona, but there's no doubt he's a useful squad option. He seems to be earning Valverde's trust at the Camp Nou, and it is unlikely the club would be willing to let him go just months after bringing him in.