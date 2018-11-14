WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 14

1 of 3

After a brief, intense exchange backstage last week, Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair Wednesday night in singles competition.

The action was split even early, neither woman able to gain or maintain control of the match.

Belair built on a shoulder tackle, though, and began working the back of her opponent. The EST of NXT utilized her strength and athleticism to her advantage but got too cocky and ended up paying for it as Yim mounted a comeback.

She fired off a series of strikes and delivered a corner cannonball. Belair powered back into the match, answered with the KOD and scored the win.

Result

Belair defeated Yim

Grade

C+

Analysis

A longer match with more a story and these two could probably turn out something special.

As it was, this was a competitive match that never kicked into the next gear. Belair won, predictably, but Yim was treated as he equal. Considering how many indie stars typically have to come in and "earn their spot" in NXT, it was surprising she was booked as well as she was.

Belair really needs to be elevated into a storyline with some meat to it because she has the potential to be a generational star. She just needs an outlet greater than spot matches on TV.