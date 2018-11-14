WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 14November 15, 2018
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 14
NXT put the final touches on the build for this Saturday's TakeOver: War Games Wednesday night with a show headlined by Kyle O'Reilly vs. Hanson to determine who will enter the namesake match with the man advantage.
That match, a hard-hitting battle, capped off a broadcast that spotlighted some of the women that will guide that division into its bright future.
Find out now who emerged victorious, which team will benefit Saturday and everything else that went down on the November 14 WWE Network presentation.
Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair
After a brief, intense exchange backstage last week, Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair Wednesday night in singles competition.
The action was split even early, neither woman able to gain or maintain control of the match.
Belair built on a shoulder tackle, though, and began working the back of her opponent. The EST of NXT utilized her strength and athleticism to her advantage but got too cocky and ended up paying for it as Yim mounted a comeback.
She fired off a series of strikes and delivered a corner cannonball. Belair powered back into the match, answered with the KOD and scored the win.
Result
Belair defeated Yim
Grade
C+
Analysis
A longer match with more a story and these two could probably turn out something special.
As it was, this was a competitive match that never kicked into the next gear. Belair won, predictably, but Yim was treated as he equal. Considering how many indie stars typically have to come in and "earn their spot" in NXT, it was surprising she was booked as well as she was.
Belair really needs to be elevated into a storyline with some meat to it because she has the potential to be a generational star. She just needs an outlet greater than spot matches on TV.
Lacey Evans in Action
Lacey Evans returned to action Wednesday night and wasted little time squash opponent Karissa Rivera.
She overpowered her, did push-ups on her prone body and finished her off with A Woman's Right for the dominant victory.
Result
Evans defeated Rivera
Grade
C
Analysis
Evans has a money finisher with A Woman's Right but all of it is for naught if she does not get the opportunity to work alongside the best NXT has to offer.
She has a few key victories in recent months but she, like Belair, really needs a signature rivalry to help build her star.
Hanson vs. Kyle O'Reilly
The team with the War Games advantage Saturday night would be determined this week as Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly battled Hanson of War Raiders.
O'Reilly countered the massive size difference by targeting the knee of Hanson, relying on a dragon leg screw to chop down the proverbial redwood. He followed up with a kneebar.
O'Reilly continued to work the knee but Hanson escaped and delivered a big suicide dive to the floor that left the tag team champion reeling.
A momentary distraction from an arriving Adam Cole led to Hanson missing a moonsault and O'Reilly applying an ankle lock.
Late in the match, Rowe, Ricochet, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Cole paired off at ringside. Ricochet delivered a dive that wiped everyone out. That distraction allowed O'Reilly to deliver a shot to Hanson with the tag title and score the win.
Result
O'Reilly defeated Hanson
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a solid main event with a great finish that put heat on Sunday's match and set up Undisputed Era to build heat throughout it.
O'Reilly is an underrated competitor and has been since his days in Ring of Honor. If he had an ounce of the natural charisma Cole does, he would be an enormous, Kurt Angle-esque star. As it is, he is one of the best wrestlers on the roster and singles opportunities like this prove as much.
On a night where very little had to do with the actually TakeOver special this Saturday, this was one last great exclamation point on the build to the broadcast.