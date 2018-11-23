Tiger Woods Net Worth: Analyzing Golfer's Status Entering Historic Event

John Amis/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will look to add $9 million to his already impressive financial portfolio when he takes on fellow golf superstar and longtime rival Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Woods' estimated net worth is somewhere around $750 million, though the exact amount varies depending on the source. Celebrity Net Worth lists the Stanford product at $760 million, while TheRichest is a little more conservative at $740 million.

Forbes noted the 42-year-old California native was the top-earning athlete over the previous decade with a total income of $845 million in 10 years, including $115 million in 2008. He also became the first athlete to surpass $1 billion in lifetime earnings, with nearly 90 percent coming from endorsement deals.

The trash talking between Woods and Mickelson started right when the head-to-head battle was officially announced in late August:

Woods is set to wrap up a memorable year on the course, regardless of the outcome against Lefty in the hyped post-Thanksgiving Day clash.

After winning five times in 2013, he made just 20 PGA Tour starts over the next four years combined because of lingering back problems that threatened his career.

The fan favorite returned at the Hero World Challenge last November and proceeded to make 18 starts in 2018 without suffering any significant back issues. He recorded two top-10 finishes in major tournaments, including a second-place result in the PGA Championship.

His win drought finally ended in the Tour Championship season finale, as he held the lead from wire-to-wire for his 80th career PGA Tour victory.

"You know, the people who are close to me saw the struggles and what I was going through, and some of the players that I'm pretty close to, they've really helped throughout this process and the last few years," he told reporters. "Their support and some of those things that they said coming off that last green meant a lot to me."

Now Woods will look to cap his outstanding comeback year with a $9 million payday for beating Mickelson in Capital One's The Match.

The event will air on B/R Live and pay-per-view starting Friday at 3 p.m. ET.