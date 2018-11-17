Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Before we move on to the Week 11 sleeper picks, here's a look back at how the Week 10 calls fared.

With introspection comes wisdom. Read that in a fortune cookie.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts (3 receptions, 36 yards): Well, I was half right. A tight end for the Colts did have a huge game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It just wasn't Doyle. The curse of Eric Ebron strikes again. LOSS

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (228 passing yards, 2 TDs, 21 rushing yards, 1 reception, 21 yards): Mariota's gone from complete fantasy afterthought to legit streaming option, and his run isn't over yet. Foreshadowing! WIN

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (216 passing yards, 3 TDs, 20 rushing yards): Plenty of people questioned Cleveland's decision to draft Mayfield at No. 1 overall back in April. No one's questioning it now. WIN

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks (11 carries, 58 yards, 4 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD): The Seahawks piled up a jaw-dropping 273 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Rams. Davis was a top-15 back, despite playing second fiddle to Rashaad Penny. WIN

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons (4 carries, 11 yards, 4 receptions, 15 yards): This recommendation was based on the belief the Falcons would be playing from ahead in the second half. Instead, Atlanta got thumped, and Smith was a non-factor. LOSS

Maurice Harris, WR, Washington Redskins (5 receptions, 52 yards, 1 carry, 4 yards): Harris cooled off last week relative to his big Week 9, but his performance against the Buccaneers still landed him inside middling flex territory. WIN

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (2 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD): I was hoping for more than two catches from Ross with A.J. Green sidelined by an injured toe, but his touchdown catch against the Saints salvaged the day for fantasy owners. WIN

Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (4 receptions, 46 yards): Williams has had some big games for the Chargers this season. This wasn't one of them—four catches and under 50 yards was barely enough to crack the top 50. LOSS

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (GIANT FAT ZERO LOSER GOOSE EGG): One week after a solid five receptions and 62 yards on seven targets, Davis was thrown at just once in a win over Tampa. This has not been a good year for me where tight ends are concerned. LOSS

Buffalo Bills Defense/Special Teams (199 yards allowed, 10 points allowed, 2 INT, 3 sacks): Did I know that the Bills were going to open a six-pack of Butt-Kicking Lite on the Jets? No. But I'll absolutely take it. WIN

WEEK 7: 6-4 (.600)

SEASON: 44-56 (.440)

My best week of the season, the first time I've gotten more right than wrong and the fourth time in five weeks I've hit on half my picks. At almost 45 percent for the year, if I didn't know better, I'd think I might actually sort of know what I'm doing.