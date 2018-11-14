FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Edinson Cavani, David Silva Featured in TOTW 9

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode will have the chance to get their hands on 90-rated cards for Edinson Cavani and David Silva in Team of the Week 9.

Cavani netted a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain as they dispatched Monaco 4-0 on Sunday. On the same day Silva scored for Manchester City as they beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Marco Reus also features in the latest round of upgrades after he netted a brace for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Bayern Munich in a 3-2 thriller.

Juventus stopper Wojciech Szczesny features in goal for the second time this season after he saved a Gonzalo Higuain penalty to help his side record a 2-0 win over AC Milan.

EA Sports released the full team on Wednesday:

Cavani Hits Hat-Trick Against Monaco as Silva Scores in Manchester Derby

Edinson Cavani had not found the back of the net in any competition since October 3, but on Sunday it took him just three minutes and 25 seconds to tap home Neymar's off-target effort from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was correctly overturned by VAR. So too was his second goal 10 minutes later, when he stretched to convert Moussa Diaby's ball.

The Uruguayan completed his hat-trick eight minutes into the second half, with Diaby again the provider, per French football writer Rich Allen:

Neymar rounded out the scoring from the penalty spot as PSG won their 13th consecutive Ligue 1 match to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Cavani's 90-rated card boasts a shooting attribute of 88, making him one of FIFA 19's elite marksmen.

As for David Silva, he pulled the strings for City as they put in a superb performance against United, having opened the scoring himself after 12 minutes.

The Spaniard set Raheem Sterling away on the left before getting on the end of Bernardo Silva's cutback.

BT Sport Score shared his impressive numbers:

As a result of his efforts, he also made it into Gazzetta dello Sport's Team of the Week, per Sport Witness:

With 88 passing and 92 dribbling, players looking for a creative playmaker to dictate the tempo for their sides need look no further than Silva and his new 90-rated card, though Reus' 87-rated card is superb, too.

The German's second TOTW inclusion of the season bumps his shooting to 89, and with 88 dribbling, 87 pace and 85 passing to go with it, he's a multi-faceted threat in the No. 10 role.