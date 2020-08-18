Report: Nuggets' Will Barton Out Indefinitely Because of Lingering Knee Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets swingman Will Barton will reportedly be sidelined for the foreseeable future with "lingering knee soreness."

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported the news Tuesday, noting Barton hasn't played since Denver's final scrimmage at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble more than three weeks ago because of the issue.

Any injury is a concern for Barton after he missed at least 20 games in four of his first seven NBA seasons. This includes a hip injury that cost him three months in 2018-19.

The 29-year-old had bounced back in 2019-20, averaging 15.1 points and a career-high 6.3 rebounds per game. As one of the team's top perimeter defenders and outside shooters, he clearly plays an important role on one of the top squads in the Western Conference.

His absence will be a significant loss as the Nuggets try to make a deep run in Orlando.

Denver already has solid depth in the backcourt, with players like Jamal Murray capable of picking up more slack offensively. Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig should also see more playing time to fill the rotation.

The Nuggets can only hope that will be enough to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.