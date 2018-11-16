Key Players Who Could Return from Injury to Impact NFL Playoff Races

1 of 7

Injuries have hit the Atlanta Falcons defense hard.

Safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen suffered season-ending ailments in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was out for two games, and the team allowed 70 total points in his absence.

Jarrett is back, though, and linebacker Deion Jones will be soon too.

Jones suffered a Week 1 foot injury and has been on injured reserve nearly all season. The Falcons defense has struggled without him and others on the field, as the team has allowed 28.2 points per game, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.

However, Jones told reporters that he is "close" to returning. He has been activated from the injured reserve list and put in a limited practice on Wednesday.

A Pro Bowler last season, Jones registered 138 tackles (91 solo) and three interceptions. With him leading the defense, the Falcons finished eighth in fewest points allowed, so his presence is critical for Atlanta's defensive success moving forward.

Right now, the 4-5 Falcons are within striking distance of the 5-3-1 Minnesota Vikings for the final wild-card spot. They can't afford to lose more than a game or two the rest of the way, but Jones can help the Falcons make a run.