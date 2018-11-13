Randall Cobb Won't Play TNF vs. Seahawks Because of Hamstring Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in action during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers will be without one of his veteran targets when the Green Bay Packers take the field for Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

Adam Schefter of ESPN cited colleague Rob Demovsky who reported wide receiver Randall Cobb is among those Packers who will not accompany the team on the trip to Seattle. Safety Kentrell Brice, cornerback Kevin King and linebacker Nick Perry will also miss the game.

The Packers announced Cobb is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice on Monday and Tuesday. He also sat out Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

There was a time not long ago when missing Cobb would have been a devastating blow for Green Bay. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches and was a dangerous weapon in the slot during his prime.

However, he has been less of a threat this season with 26 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown. He is fifth on the team in receiving yards, and the combination of Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gives Rodgers other options to work with against a defense that is seventh in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

How he does with those pass-catchers will likely have playoff implications, as the 4-4-1 Packers and 4-5 Seahawks are chasing the 6-3 Carolina Panthers and 5-3-1 Minnesota Vikings in the race for the NFC's two wild-card spots.

