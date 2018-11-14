Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

NFL Week 11 represents one of two slates where six teams take their scheduled bye. Yet the typical fantasy football manager should have little difficulty dusting off the damage.

Aside from the New England Patriots, the absences mostly trim the fat off this weekend's rankings. The rest of the AFC East may not boast a single weekly starter aside from the defenses to stream against them.

While the San Francisco 49ers (George Kittle and Matt Breida) and Cleveland Browns (Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku) take some noteworthy options off the table, only tight end takes a substantial hit.

As the fantasy playoffs approach, teams can't afford a Week 11 loss. Let's try to help avoid that bleak outcome by breaking down each position's standard-scoring rankings.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LAR)

2. Drew Brees, NO (vs. PHI)

3. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. KC)

4. Cam Newton, CAR (at DET)

5. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DAL)

6. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at SEA)

7. Carson Wentz, PHI (at NO)

8. Andrew Luck, IND (vs. TEN)

9. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at WAS)

10. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. GB)

11. Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. DEN)

12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at JAC)

13. Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. MIN)

14. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB (at NYG)

15. Dak Prescott, DAL (at ATL)

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Drew Brees is operating on another stratosphere. Saving his best season for age 39, the New Orleans Saints quarterback has accounted for four touchdowns in each of the past two games, during which his squad collected a combined 96 points.

He has especially dazzled at the Superdome, where he has submitted a 134.2 quarterback rating with an 80.0 completion percentage, 1,391 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and no picks in four games. After dominating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, he returns to the Big Easy to pick on wounded prey.

The Philadelphia Eagles have permitted the 10th-most passing yards (265.8) per contest. They'll enter Sunday's matchups with considerable health concerns among their starting defensive backs:

Even their healthy secondary wouldn't pose a formidable challenge for Brees. With the unit in shambles, New Orleans' passing offense should fly without restriction against the defending champions.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. KC)

2. Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. DEN)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at ATL)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. TB)

5. Kareem Hunt, KC (at LAR)

6. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. PHI)

7. David Johnson, ARI (vs. OAK)

8. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at DET)

9. James Conner, PIT (at JAC)

10. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)

11. Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. PIT)

12. Aaron Jones, GB (at SEA)

13. Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. CAR)

14. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at CHI)

15. Mark Ingram, NO (vs. PHI)

16. Marlon Mack, IND (vs. TEN)

17. Tevin Coleman, ATL (vs. DAL)

18. Tarik Cohen, CHI (vs. MIN)

19. Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at LAC)

20. Dion Lewis, TEN (at IND)

21. Alex Collins, BAL (vs. CIN)

22. Adrian Peterson, WAS (vs. HOU)

23. Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. MIN)

24. Lamar Miller, HOU (at WAS)

25. Doug Martin, OAK (at ARI)

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

David Johnson has inched closer to 2016 form since the Arizona Cardinals ousted offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. In two games with former quarterback Byron Leftwich assuming the role, the lead rusher has registered 283 total yards and two touchdowns.

"The first eight weeks were tough, trying to get used to a new type of offense," Johnson said following Week 10's breakout game, per the team's website. "It was tough, but the biggest thing is I'm glad we're coming back to the old ways."

While Arizona had prioritized him on the ground all season, Leftwich has adjusted the play-calling for the better:

Johnson also received at least 20 touches in each bout by catching 11 of 13 targets. That's a key to securing his spot as an elite contributor down the stretch, but the 2-7 Cardinals have a rare opportunity to pound the rock when hosting the 1-8 Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders have allowed 141 yards per game, placing one yard above the last-place Miami Dolphins. A running back has found the end zone against them in all but two games.

Although he's unlikely to match last Sunday's season-high 85 receiving yards, look for Johnson to blend volume and efficiency for his first 100-yard rushing performance since Nov. 20, 2016.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. PHI)

2. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG (vs. TB)

3. Antonio Brown, PIT (at JAC)

4. Adam Thielen, MIN (at CHI)

5. Davante Adams, GB (at SEA)

6. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at WAS)

7. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DAL)

8. Tyreek Hill, KC (at LAR)

9. Brandin Cooks, LAR (vs. KC)

10. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DEN)

11. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. KC)

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at JAC)

13. Mike Evans, TB (at NYG)

14. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at NO)

15. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. CAR)

16. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at CHI)

17. T.Y Hilton, IND (vs. TEN)

18. John Brown, BAL (vs. CIN)

19. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)

20. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (at LAC)

21. Amari Cooper, DAL (at ATL)

22. Corey Davis, TEN (at IND)

23. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (at SEA)

24. Marvin Jones, DET (vs. CAR)

25. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. OAK)

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

A potential week-winner, John Brown also comes with considerable risk. The Baltimore Ravens wideout has ended three of his last four games with no more than three catches or 28 yards.

He has also, on the other hand, delivered more than 90 yards and a touchdown in three of nine contests. One of his booms occurred in the form of 92 yards and a score in Week 2's loss to the Bengals.

Baltimore's AFC North foe enters the rematch having ceded an NFL-high 313.3 passing yards per game. They have struggled mightily to contain elite adversaries over the past four games:

Week 6: Antonio Brown - 5 REC, 105 YDs , 1 TD

, 1 TD Week 7: Tyreek Hill - 7 REC, 68 YDs , 1 TD

Hill - 7 REC, 68 , 1 TD Week 8: Mike Evans - 6 REC, 179 YDs , 1 TD

, 1 TD Week 10: Michael Thomas - 8 REC, 70 YDs , 2 TDs

Although not on par with those studs, the inconsistent Brown flaunts a WR1 ceiling in the right spot. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, only DeSean Jackson (18.9) and Kenny Stills (17.9) have averaged more air yards per target than Brown's 17.6.

Joe Flacco could miss Week 10 with a hip injury. Given his recent downfield struggles, replacing him with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson could actually augment Brown's stock.

Either way, there's enough upside to roll the dice on a big play or two.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LAR)

2. Zach Ertz, PHI (at NO)

3. O.J. Howard, TB (at NYG)

4. Greg Olsen, CAR (at DET)

5. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. TB)

6. Jimmy Graham, GB (at SEA)

7. Jack Doyle, IND (vs. TEN)

8. Trey Burton, CHI (vs. MIN)

9. Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. DAL)

10. Eric Ebron, IND (vs. TEN)

11. Vance McDonald, PIT (at JAC)

12. Jared Cook, OAK (at ARI)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to FantasyPros, only the Carolina Panthers have allowed more fantasy points per game (11.7) to opposing tight ends than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10.6). Per ESPN.com, the NFL's fourth-worst passing defense has relinquished 74.3 yards per game to the position.

That seemed important to address up front, as observers would otherwise wonder how Evan Engram made his way to No. 5 despite averaging 3.5 catches for 31.8 yards this season.

Competing with Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard for Eli Manning's attention, the second-year pro has finished four of six games with 25 yards or fewer. Yet he has received 18 targets in three games since returning from a knee injury.

Tight end is especially a wasteland with Gronkowski, Kittle and Njoku all on byes. Such a high ranking is less of a confident endorsement and more of a concession that Engram looks a bit better than other bad options.

Defense

1. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. OAK)

3. Houston Texans (at WAS)

4. Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAC)

6. Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)

7. Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)

8. Washington (vs. HOU)

9. Tennessee Titans (at IND)

10. Carolina Panthers (at DET)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. PIT)

12. Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)

Let's just see who's facing the Buffalo Bills. Darn, they're on a bye. So are the Dolphins, 49ers and New York Jets. The Giants and Cardinals are facing two of the sport's weakest units in the Buccaneers and Raiders, respectively.

Ah yes, the Raiders. They will do as the feeble offense to exploit. They have not found the end zone in three of their last four games. Arizona's defense, meanwhile, has composited the 10th-most fantasy points per contest (7.4), per FantasyPros, while ranking fourth against the pass.

The Cardinals represent Week 11's top waiver-wire streamer, and it's not particularly close.

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (vs. KC)

2. Harrison Butker, KC (at LAR)

3. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. PHI)

4. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN)

5. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NO)

6. Matt Prater, DET (vs. CAR)

7. Adam Vinatieri, IND (vs. TEN)

8. Graham Gano, CAR (at DET)

9. Mason Crosby, GB (at SEA)

10. Chris Boswell, PIT (at JAC)

11. Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. DEN)

12. Dan Bailey, MIN (at CHI)

Kickers have infected the Los Angeles Chargers with immense heartache over the years. They may have finally found a remedy in Michael Badgley, who has converted all five field-goal and nine extra-point attempts in three games.

The rookie has recorded eight points in each contest, twice bumping to nine in leagues that offer a bonus for field goals greater than 40 yards. Playing for a team eighth in total offense and 10th in scoring makes him a viable bye-week replacement.