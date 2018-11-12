Oklahoma St. HC Mike Gundy Blames 'Liberalism' and Snowflakes over Transfers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is never afraid to speak his mind, and he used his press conference Monday to discuss his disappointment in players transferring.

The coach blamed "liberalism," "millennials" and "the snowflake" for the current trend, via Scott Pfeil of KOTV:

Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World provided the full quote:

The latest rant comes one day after safety Thabo Mwaniki announced his decision to transfer.

Receiver Jalen McCleskey also decided to transfer in September after earning significant playing time in his first four games. Gundy said the senior felt he didn't receive enough touches, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

A new NCAA rule allows players to appear in up to four games before redshirting and maintaining a year of eligibility.

It's understandable for a coach like Gundy to be upset about key players leaving his team, but he has also benefitted from transfers. As Cooper noted, Oklahoma State has four players on its two-deep depth chart that transferred from other Division I schools.

Meanwhile, the transfer rate in college football hasn't changed too much over the past decade despite perception to the contrary.

According to the NCAA, only 4.2 percent of FBS college football players transferred between four-year schools in 2017, compared to 3.6 percent in 2004. The rate has stayed relatively steady throughout this stretch.

Gundy is clearly trying to help toughen up his players by teaching them to learn from adversity, but his complaints are about problems that seem to be overblown.