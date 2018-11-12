Oklahoma St. HC Mike Gundy Blames 'Liberalism' and Snowflakes over Transfers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa Stateand Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is never afraid to speak his mind, and he used his press conference Monday to discuss his disappointment in players transferring.

The coach blamed "liberalism," "millennials" and "the snowflake" for the current trend, via Scott Pfeil of KOTV:

Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World provided the full quote:

The latest rant comes one day after safety Thabo Mwaniki announced his decision to transfer.

Receiver Jalen McCleskey also decided to transfer in September after earning significant playing time in his first four games. Gundy said the senior felt he didn't receive enough touches, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

A new NCAA rule allows players to appear in up to four games before redshirting and maintaining a year of eligibility.

It's understandable for a coach like Gundy to be upset about key players leaving his team, but he has also benefitted from transfers. As Cooper noted, Oklahoma State has four players on its two-deep depth chart that transferred from other Division I schools.

Meanwhile, the transfer rate in college football hasn't changed too much over the past decade despite perception to the contrary.

According to the NCAA, only 4.2 percent of FBS college football players transferred between four-year schools in 2017, compared to 3.6 percent in 2004. The rate has stayed relatively steady throughout this stretch.

Gundy is clearly trying to help toughen up his players by teaching them to learn from adversity, but his complaints are about problems that seem to be overblown.

Related

    Gundy Says Justice Hill ‘All Clear’ After Bedlam Injury

    Oklahoma State Football logo
    Oklahoma State Football

    Gundy Says Justice Hill ‘All Clear’ After Bedlam Injury

    Marshall Scott
    via Pistols Firing

    Saban Has No Plans to Sit Tagovailoa This Week

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Has No Plans to Sit Tagovailoa This Week

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Mike Gundy’s Opening Statement Post-Bedlam Was So Fantastic

    Oklahoma State Football logo
    Oklahoma State Football

    Why Mike Gundy’s Opening Statement Post-Bedlam Was So Fantastic

    Kyle Porter
    via Pistols Firing

    Georgia Announces Home-and-Home with Texas, Clemson...a Decade from Now

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia Announces Home-and-Home with Texas, Clemson...a Decade from Now

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com