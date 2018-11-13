Waiver Wire Week 11: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Elsa/Getty Images

We're heading into Week 11 of the NFL season, which means fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. Hopefully you're going to get to be a part of them.

If you are headed to the fantasy postseason, it won't just be because you drafted well. The draft is a big part of fantasy, of course, but in-season roster management is just as important. Injuries and bye weeks require you to work the waiver wire. The ones who do so the best are typically the ones who have the most success.

This week, you may find yourself searching for a bye-week replacement for Tom Brady, James White or Nick Chubb. Or you may need an injury replacement for Cooper Kupp, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 10.

We're here to help navigate the waiver wire by looking at the top players who may be available in your league. We'll examine the top waiver targets at each skill position who are currently available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. We'll also examine the three waiver-wire gems we believe have the highest Week 11 upside.

We'll also run down some players likely to be dropped this week—largely because of byes—who are worth scooping up for Week 12 and beyond.

All choices are based on PPR scoring formats, and all fantasy stats and rankings are courtesy of FantasyPros.

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (30 percent owned)

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (35 percent)

Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins (47 percent)

Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders (45 percent)

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (48 percent)

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (14 percent)

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons (45 percent)

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (13 percent)

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (44 percent)

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals (17 percent)

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (28 percent)

Nick Vannett, TE, Seattle Seahawks (5 percent)

Top Drop Targets

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

QB Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers

RB Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns

RB Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns

TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets

QB Dak Prescott at Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't been much of a fantasy star this season, but he is starting to improve with new addition Amari Cooper on board, and he's facing a favorable matchup in Week 11.

The Atlanta Falcons have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Last week, they allowed rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw for 216 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.

The Falcons also gave up more than 200 yards rushing to the Cleveland Browns last week.

"Giving up 200. It's not something we're proud about," Falcons defensive tackle Grady Garrett said, per Fox Sports' Justin Felder. "We've got to be better."

A leaky run defense is relevant here because Prescott has the ability to chew up yards on the ground. He rushed for just nine yards last week against the Philadelphia Eagles but did run for a touchdown. He also passed for a score and totaled 270 yards through the air. Expect him to have even better numbers against Atlanta.

RB Doug Martin at Arizona Cardinals

Now that Marshawn Lynch is on injured reserve, Doug Martin has emerged as the primary runner for the Oakland Raiders. Not much has gone right for the Raiders this season, but the decision to bring in Martin in the offseason has provided Oakland with a serviceable back.

Martin is averaging a solid 4.3 yards per carry. He had 92 combined rushing and receiving yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week and has 250 combined yards and six receptions over his last three games.

Martin could be in store for his best game of the year against an Arizona Cardinals team that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

While Martin will be splitting time with receiving back Jalen Richard, he should remain the top option when the Raiders are looking to run. Don't be surprised if he tops the 100-yard mark.

WR Nelson Agholor at New Orleans Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles recently added wide receiver Golden Tate via a trade. However, Nelson Agholor remains one of Carson Wentz's top targets, as we saw against the Cowboys last week.

Agholor caught five passes in Week 10 and totaled 83 yards receiving. He has 14 receptions in his last three games combined.

The Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 in what should be a high-scoring game. This is good news for Agholor owners, as Wentz will likely have to pass early and often in order to keep pace with Drew Brees and the Saints offense.

While the Saints defense has shown improvement as the season has progressed, it still isn't a lock-down unit. New Orleans has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers.

There's a good chance Alshon Jeffery draws No. 1 cornerback Marshon Lattimore, which should create some favorable matchups for Agholor. He has logged at least six catches three different times this season, and this game could make No. 4.