Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Playoff standings are beginning to take shape in the fantasy football world, and Week 11 in the NFL offers a tremendous opportunity to solidify a berth for the postseason.

Fortunately, most notable FLEX players will be in action. Six teams have a bye, yet, of those franchises, only the New England Patriots have a significant impact in the fantasy realm.

But that might also mean you're indecisive. With all these options at running back, wide receiver and tight end available in a crucial week, who should you pick? We're here to help.

As a reminder, the following ranking is based on leagues with a points-per-reception (PPR) scoring format—not standard.

Top 50 FLEX Players—Week 11

1. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. KC)

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. TB)

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. PHI)

4. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC (vs. LAR)

5. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (vs. KC)

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAR)

7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (vs. TB)

8. David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. OAK)

9. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at CHI)

10. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at ATL)

11. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. LAR)

12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at WAS)

13. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (at JAC)

14. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at SEA)

15. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at DET)

16. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. DAL)

17. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (vs. DEN)

18. James Conner, RB, PIT (at JAC)

19. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at ATL)

20. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. KC)

21. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAR)

22. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. DEN)

23. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN (at LAC)

24. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NYG)

25. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (vs. PIT)

26. Alex Collins, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)

27. Sterling Shepard, WR, NY (vs. TB)

28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL)

29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at JAC)

30. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (at NO)

31. John Brown, WR, BAL (vs. CIN)

32. Dion Lewis, RB, TEN (at IND)

33. Evan Engram, TE, NYG (vs. TB)

34. Doug Martin, RB, OAK (at ARI)

35. DeSean Jackson, WR, TB (at NYG)

36. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (at CHI)

37. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. TEN)

38. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at BAL)

39. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI (at NO)

40. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. MIN)

41. Greg Olsen, TE, CAR (at DET)

42. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. CAR)

43. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (vs. TEN)

44. Trey Burton, TE, CHI (vs. MIN)

45. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI (vs. OAK)

46. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at DET)

47. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at SEA)

48. Eric Ebron, TE, IND (vs. TEN)

49. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. GB)

50. O.J. Howard, TE, TB (at NYG)

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is on a record-setting pace, boasting a 77.3 completion percentage. That's largely a product of his rapport with Michael Thomas, who has reeled in 78 of his 87 targets.

Analysts use "unbelievable" far too often. This actually fits the definition.

Following his 211-yard demolition of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, Thomas caught all eight passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns during the Saints' throttling of the Cincinnati Bengals. He already needs only 50 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

Sure, New Orleans just brought in Brandon Marshall (after Dez Bryant) to bolster the receiving corps. But his presence won't have a substantial impact on Thomas' target share.

He's too efficient for that to matter, anyway.

Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry scored twice when the Titans toppled the New England Patriots, but Dion Lewis remained the featured back.

Over the last three games, Lewis has tallied 64 total touches compared to 33 for Henry. And now that Tennessee is winning again, it's unlikely that distribution is going to change much.

Besides, Lewis has an inviting matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. They've surrendered five catches or 50 yards to five running backs since October began, including 5/50 lines to Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Even if Henry continues to handle red-zone work, Lewis has appealing upside and a low floor against Indy.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

As long as Matthew Stafford is healthy, Kenny Golladay will be a quality starter. But if Marvin Jones Jr. is sidelined, the second-year receiver would deserve a noticeable boost.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is day-to-day with a bone bruise on his right knee. That makes him questionable for Detroit's trip to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Golladay, meanwhile, enjoyed a resurgence despite the blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. Golladay grabbed six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. In the Lions' three previous games, he'd mustered only six grabs for 95 yards and zero scores.

During the first five outings of the year, Golladay tallied double-digit points in PPR leagues. Now that Golden Tate is with the Philadelphia Eagles, that should be considered the minimum.

And especially if Jones is sidelined, Golladay has 20-point potential.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.