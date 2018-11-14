Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2018-19 NCAA Basketball Season

5 of 6

Villanova is not the favorite to win it all. The Wildcats probably don't even belong in the top five on that list. But in the first two games without Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Omari Spellman, they at least looked the part of a team that could get the job done for the third time in four years.

That wasn't a sure thing before the season began. Villanova opened at No. 9 in the AP poll, but it felt like the Wildcats were the buffer between the serious threats to win it all and the rest of the country hoping the randomness of the NCAA tournament would work in their favor. But now, I'm a believer.

Feel free to point out that blowing out Morgan State and Quinnipiac doesn't mean much of anything. After all, these were easily the two worst opponents the Wildcats will face all season. But there are still impressive takeaways from those games.

First and foremost, Jay Wright still has quite the arsenal of three-point shooters. Eight different Wildcats attempted at least five triples. As a team, they took more shots from beyond the arc (69) than inside it (66).

We already knew Collin Gillespie (5-of-11) and Phil Booth (4-of-12) could stroke it and that Eric Paschall (1-5) isn't shy about trying. We also knew to expect big things from Albany transfer Joe Cremo (5-of-10), who shot 45.8 percent last season. But the pleasant surprises are that Jermaine Samuels (3-of-9) has already made as many three-pointers as he did last season, and 6'8", 220-pound freshman power forward Saddiq Bey (4-of-6) is the most accurate shooter thus far.

Villanova lost a combined total of 340 made triples when Brunson, Bridges, DiVincenzo and Spellman left for the NBA draft, but the Wildcats are still averaging 12 makes per game. And that's with 5-star PG Jahvon Quinerly barely doing anything.

But the most important player on the roster might not attempt a three-pointer all season. That would be Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, who blocked three shots in each game and should give Villanova a Daniel Ochefu-like post presence. Cosby-Roundtree wasn't able to carve out much of a role on last year's roster, but now he's the primary 5 and the anchor of a defense that was just OK at protecting the paint over the past two seasons.