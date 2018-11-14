Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's 2018 Rookie Class

0 of 32

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson had 933 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns through six games of his 1983 rookie season.

One could have figured the draft's second overall pick would work out around that point of the season or even earlier. To no one's surprise, Dickerson enjoyed a Hall of Fame career, becoming a five-time All-Pro during his 11-year career.

That rookie takeaway was a layup, and we'll have some of those here as we go around the league to discuss every team's first-year class.

However, deciphering takeaways for all first-year players isn't as simple of a task sometimes. In some cases, a player may be underperforming if you look at the season as a whole, but are there circumstances that foreshadow future success?

Our focus is on what the players have done (and could do) and not what the front office should have done instead. For example, talk on the Denver Broncos focuses on defensive end Bradley Chubb (and others) and not whether the team should have picked a quarterback fifth overall.

We'll take a look at everyone who has played meaningful snaps with more analysis on those drafted early.