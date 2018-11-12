Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Monster fantasy football performances have been the norm all season as the NFL assimilates to a league-wide offensive explosion, and Sunday was no exception.

Of note, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky scored four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and threw for 355 yards versus the Detroit Lions. His favorite target was wideout Allen Robinson II, who caught six passes for 133 yards and two scores.

Robinson wasn't even the No. 1 fantasy wideout (that would be the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill) or flex player (the Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz) in point-per-reception leagues. Hill had seven catches and 137 scrimmage yards for two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals, while Ertz posted 14 catches for 145 yards and a pair of scores versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Below you can check out some more players projected to dominate in Week 11. Stat predictions are based off full point-per-reception scoring.

We'll review the No. 1 projected scorer for each position in addition to analyzing a few players who might be on the start/sit borderline for season-long lineups. A list of suggested waiver-wire pickups follows.

Top-10 Quarterbacks

1. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (at Detroit Lions): 320 YDS (70 rushing), 4 TD (2 rushing): 37 points

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (at Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City): 375 YDS, 5 TD (1 rushing), 1 INT (36 points)

3. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City): 400 YDS, 5 TD (36 points)

4. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (vs. Philadelphia Eagles): 350 YDS, 4 TD (30 points)

5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (at New Orleans Saints): 350 YDS (25 rushing), 3 TD (27.5 points)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (at New York Giants): 375 YDS, 4 TD, 2 INT (27 points)

7. New York Giants QB Eli Manning (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 350 YDS, 3 TD (26 points)

8. Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (vs. Minnesota Vikings): 275 YDS (50 rushing), 3 TD (1 rushing), 2 INT (26 points)

9. Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (vs. Tennessee Titans): 325 YDS (25 rushing): 3 TD, 1 INT (25.5 points)

10. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers (vs. Denver Broncos): 300 YDS, 3 TD (22 points)

No. 1 Projected Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a rough game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but getting just three days rest and being asked to play a road matchup against a scorching-hot defense is a tough mission.

Newton has a much easier matchup on Sunday against the Lions, who have been outscored by 40 points in their last three games. The Panthers will enjoy the benefit of a Thursday Night Football game by having a few more extra days than Detroit, with the Lions having traveled home from Chicago after a 34-22 loss Sunday.

Start Option

Trubisky should be a start option against any team he faces moving forward, and that includes the Minnesota Vikings, who have played fantastic defensive football for five straight weeks.

The second-year pro's rushing ability is a massive bonus, as he's registered 320 yards on the ground and three scores this season. Even if he doesn't have a productive passing day, a decent rushing output at least gives Trubisky a decent floor more often than not. Of note, a so-so passing afternoon against the New York Jets in Week 8 (220 yards and two touchdowns for 16.8 points) got a nice boost from his rushing (51 yards) for a total of 21.9 points.

Look for Trubisky to get going on the ground versus Minnesota, especially if the passing game struggles to find much traction.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (vs. Oakland Raiders): 7 REC, 190 YDS, 2 TD (38 points)

1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 9 REC, 160 YDS, 2 TD (37 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City): 4 REC, 140 YDS, 3 TD (36 points)

3. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. Philadelphia Eagles): 5 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TD (31 points)

4. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (at Detroit Lions): 5 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TD (31 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (vs. Denver Broncos): 5 REC, 130 YDS, 2 TD (30 points)

7. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (at Atlanta Falcons): 3 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TD (29 points)



8. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TD (29 points)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 5 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD (24 points)

10. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (vs. Minnesota Vikings): 6 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD (24 points)

11. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (at Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City): 5 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD (24 points)

12. Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis (at Indianapolis Colts): 7 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (23 points)

13. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at Seattle Seahawks): 3 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (at Baltimore Ravens): 4 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (20 points)

15. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack (vs. Tennessee Titans): 3 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

No. 1 Projected Running Back

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson brought back memories of his excellent 2016 season on Sunday as he amassed 183 yards from scrimmage, caught seven passes and scored two touchdowns in a dominant individual performance over the Kansas City Chiefs.

New offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has only been in charge for two games, but his influence on Johnson's 2018 season is quite clear. He's much better utilized in the aerial attack, having caught 11 passes in two weeks after snatching just 20 in the first seven.

Johnson now has his easiest matchup of the year with a home game against the 1-8 Oakland Raiders, who have one of the worst defenses in football.

Start Option

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon doesn't have a great matchup on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the fewest yards per play in the NFL.

However, Mixon could see north of 20 touches if this game stays close. The second-year pro has played in seven games so far. Four have been wins, one was close (a 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh) and two have been blowouts. In the former five games, Mixon has averaged 21.6 touches compared to just 14 in the other two.

The Ravens are losers of three straight and dropped a 34-23 game to the Bengals earlier this year. Chances are this game stays relatively close, which should mean more work for Mixon.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks (vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City): 10 REC, 180 YDS, 2 TD (40 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (at Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City): 8 REC, 170 YDS, 2 TD (37 points)

3. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (vs. Philadelphia Eagles): 9 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TD (33 points)

4. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (at Chicago Bears): 11 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD (30 points)

5. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 8 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD (28 points)

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City): 9 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD (28 points)

7. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 8 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD (25 points)

8. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (at Washington Redskins): 8 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 5 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD (23 points)

10. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (at Los Angeles Chargers): 7 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (23 points)

11. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (vs. Denver Broncos): 8 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (23 points)

12. Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate (at New Orleans Saints): 8 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (23 points)

13. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (at Seattle Seahawks): 7 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson (at New York Giants): 5 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

15. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (at Atlanta Falcons): 7 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 7 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

17. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (vs. Tennessee Titans): 6 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

18. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (at Chicago Bears): 8 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD (22 points)

19. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (at Baltimore Ravens): 6 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD (21 points)

20. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 6 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD (20 points)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at New York Giants): 6 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

22. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (vs. Oakland Raiders): 5 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

23. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (at New Orleans Saints): 6 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

24. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (vs. Green Bay Packers): 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (18 points)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (18 points)

26. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson II (vs. Minnesota Vikings): 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (18 points)

27. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (at Detroit Lions): 4 REC, 60 YDS, 1 TD (16 points)

28. Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (at Seattle Seahawks): 4 REC, 60 YDS, 1 TD (16 points)

29. Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (vs. Green Bay Packers): 4 REC, 50 YDS, 1 TD (15 points)

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (at New York Giants): 3 REC, 40 YDS, 1 TD (13 points)

No. 1 Projected Wide Receiver

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp suffered a knee injury on Sunday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that "the initial concern is that it is a torn ACL."

Kupp, who had caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns, is a huge loss for the Rams. Presumably, Josh Reynolds will start in his place, although it will also be incumbent on a few other Rams' skill position players to step up, especially in a potential shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Of note, look for the Rams' Brandin Cooks to have another big game. He's caught fire recently with 223 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns in his last two contests. Now he faces a Chiefs team in a game with a sky-high over/under total of 63.5 points, per OddsShark. Many points should be scored, and Cooks should play a large part.

Start Option

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling just continues to produce regularly. Remarkably, his six-catch, 44-yard effort against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was his worst fantasy output in the last five weeks, and that's still good enough for 10.4 points in full point-per-reception leagues.

Valdes-Scantling had a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four straight games leading up to his team's 31-12 win over Miami on Sunday. The rookie is a fantastic big-play threat who has developed a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the team's No. 2 wideout behind Davante Adams. A road game at the Seattle Seahawks isn't easy on paper, but all Valdes-Scantling needs is one big play to make starting him worth it in fantasy.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (at New Orleans Saints): 10 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TD (36 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City): 6 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TD (27 points)

3. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (at Detroit Lions): 6 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 6 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD (19 points)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (at New York Giants): 4 REC, 50 YDS, 1 TD (15 points)

6. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton (vs. Minnesota Vikings): 4 REC, 50 YDS, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle (vs. Tennessee Titans): 4 REC, 50 YDS, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron (vs. Tennessee Titans): 3 REC, 40 YDS, 1 TD (13 points)

9. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham (at Seattle Seahawks): 4 REC, 50 YDS (9 points)

10. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 4 REC, 50 YDS (9 points)

No. 1 Projected Tight End

Ertz has been near unstoppable with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz under center this year. In the seven games those two have played together this year, Ertz has 59 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns. Those are good stats over an entire season for a starting NFL tight end, but the ex-Stanford star has accomplished those marks in less than half a season.

Ertz will be needed against the New Orleans Saints, who have scored 96 points in their last two games. Facing a tough road battle in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Eagles may have to abandon the run early as they look to keep pace with the efficient Saints passing game.

Start Option

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald caught 10 passes for 112 yards in his team's playoff game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

While that doesn't necessarily foreshadow success against the Jags for this Sunday's game, Jacksonville is having a problem against tight ends of late.

In particular, Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron had three touchdowns Sunday, and Ertz and fellow Eagle tight end Dallas Goedert each caught touchdowns the week before.

Look for McDonald to potentially have a big game, even against one of the league's better defenses.

Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues) vs. Oakland Raiders

Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller (13 percent) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds (1 percent) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (7 percent) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen (4 percent) vs. Oakland Raiders

Quick Waiver-Wire Notes

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen and wide receiver Christian Kirk are on the list simply for the matchup, as they're playing the Raiders at home.

The Silver and Black successfully slowed down the Los Angeles Chargers in a 20-6 loss on Sunday, but they've allowed an average of 27 points per game in four road games.

A few others are here for unfortunate reasons as some notable players have suffered injuries.

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly try to sign free-agent wideout Brandon Marshall to replace wide receiver Dez Bryant, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, as the latter suffered a torn Achilles.

As noted before, Kupp may have a torn ACL, which would force Reynolds into the lineup.

Reynolds replaced Kupp for two games earlier this year. He caught one pass for 19 yards versus the San Francisco 49ers but broke out with three catches for 42 yards and two scores against Green Bay.

Elsewhere, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a hip injury and may not play Sunday against the Bengals. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore reported that he thinks rookie Lamar Jackson would get the call for Flacco, although that's not set in stone.

Chicago Bears wideout Anthony Miller is here given his consistent target volume of late (six or seven in each of his last four games). The rookie out of Memphis has also caught a touchdown pass in every other game since Week 2.