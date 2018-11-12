NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 11

0 of 32

Week 10 was a reminder that you can't take anything for granted in the NFL.

Sure, many of the things we expected to happen did. The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs kept winning. The Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals kept on losing.

But not everything went according to script. Week 10 started with what was supposed to be a titanic struggle but what instead turned into a rout. The Buffalo Bills opened a can.

And in the surprise of the week, the New England Patriots had a can opened on them.

At the conclusion of yet another wild NFL weekend, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have come together to re-rank all 32 teams from the bottom to the top.

The outer edges didn't change. But in-between?

Mayhem.