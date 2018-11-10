Riff Raff Dissects His Cousin Mac McClung's First Dunk at Georgetown

Rapper Riff Raff's album "Tangerine Tiger" released on November 10, and he stopped by Bleacher Report to dissect a play by his cousin, Mac McClung of the Georgetown basketball team.

McClung got the first dunk of his college career, and Riff Raff explains how it went down in the video above.

              

