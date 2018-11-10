NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 43.5 O/U)

The Eagles will probably win this one outright, but betting this game against the spread is a tough call.

On one hand, Philadelphia is at home and just added wideout Golden Tate from the Lions at the Oct. 30 trade deadline to boost an inconsistent offense.

On the other hand, the Cowboys defense has proved to be stout thanks to the play of cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. For the year, the team has allowed just 5.1 yards per play, which is tied for third in the NFL.

However, Dallas has struggled on offense all year (26th in points per game), and not much changed last Monday even with new wideout Amari Cooper, who came over in a trade last month. The Cowboys lost 28-14 to the Titans.

But if the Dallas defense can slow down the Eagles attack, it's possible the Cowboys emerge with an ugly victory or at least cover.

Atlanta Falcons (-6, 50.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are surging with three straight wins, while the 2-6-1 Cleveland Browns are losers of their last four.

Atlanta is the clear favorite even on the road, but the Browns offense may give the Falcons some problems.

Cleveland offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens called his first game last Sunday after the organization relieved head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley of their duties.

While the Browns fell 37-21 to the 8-1 Chiefs, a few promising signs emerged. First, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed his highest completion rate as an NFL starter (69.1 percent). Second, the team finally utilized seldom-used running back Duke Johnson Jr., who had nine catches for 78 yards and two scores.

The Browns also had a chance to cut the Chiefs' lead to one score (with two-point conversions) late in the fourth quarter, but an interception effectively sealed the game.

The Falcons are hot, but they aren't on the Chiefs' top-tier level. Cleveland could make this a close one, especially at home.