NFL Week 10 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Elsa/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with one of the year's most shocking results, as the Pittsburgh Steelers trounced the Carolina Panthers 52-21.

The Panthers came into the game at 6-2 and riding the high of a three-game winning streak, so a 31-point loss didn't exactly seem likely. Granted, the now-6-2-1 Steelers are no slouches, but the game was largely uncompetitive after the midway point of the first quarter.

We'll see whether there are more surprises around the bend, but until then, here's a look at what's ahead for the rest of Week 10.

You can find a television schedule map, start times, channel information and live-stream sources below, as well as some quick game notes.

TV Schedule Map (Via 506 Sports)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals are under new offensive leadership, as ex-Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich was recently promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

While the offense didn't light up the scoreboard in his first effort (an 18-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers), Leftwich did call the plays on the game-winning touchdown drive that was capped by a score with less than a minute remaining.

He will have to make all the right moves to hang with the 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who lead the league in points per game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in passing touchdowns, and he has one of the better skill-position groups the game has seen in some time, including running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

As long as Mahomes avoids the wrath of shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson and edge-rusher Chandler Jones, he should be fine.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks sorely need a win to hang with the pack of teams fighting for an NFC wild-card berth.

At 4-4, the Hawks are behind the 5-3-1 Minnesota Vikings for the final spot. However, the Seahawks must also contend with the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons and 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles, who are also on the outside looking in.

Meanwhile, the 8-1 Los Angeles Rams are coming off their first loss of the season, a 45-35 defeat versus the New Orleans Saints. That's not something to be too angry about, as the Saints are a seven-win side with a dominant offense that hasn't lost since Week 1.

The Rams sport a fantastic (and consistent) offense themselves, as they are third in points per game and haven't scored fewer than 23 in one all year. They should hang on for a victory.

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

The 2018 Saints are invoking images of the 2009 Super Bowl championship team that started 13-0 and looked invincible for the better part of the year. The offense is fantastic, led by an incredible quartet of quarterback Drew Brees, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wideout Michael Thomas.

But the X-factor to watch moving forward is rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who has 11 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in his past four games.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals must go without wideout A.J. Green, who has indisputably been the team's best player this decade. Green has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns, but a foot injury will sideline him for this battle.

That's a huge loss for the Bengals any week, but it's especially difficult against a team that averages 34.9 points per game. Cincinnati will need to rely heavily on quarterback Andy Dalton, running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard and wideout Tyler Boyd here.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys added wide receiver Amari Cooper to the team after dealing a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders. The early returns on Cooper were good, as the ex-Alabama star caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Tennessee Titans. However, the Cowboys lost 28-14 after being shut out in the second half. How will they bounce back?

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles also added a talented wideout to the mix, as they traded a third-round selection to the Detroit Lions for Golden Tate, who has amassed 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

Tate provides a huge boost to an Eagles offense that has suffered an inordinate amount of injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear for running back Jay Ajayi.

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is always must-see television, as the ex-Penn State star is on pace for 2,032 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

Remarkably, there's a chance he could break 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards, which are excellent numbers for a wideout. However, Barkley has 519 rushing yards and five scores on the ground as well.

He will be facing a 49ers team that crushed the Oakland Raiders 34-3 on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. San Francisco second-year pro Nick Mullens dominated in his first career appearance under center, as he tossed three touchdown passes and completed 16 of 22 attempts for 262 yards. He's getting the call again Monday.