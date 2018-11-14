Every NFL Team's Most Improved Player

0 of 32

In the NFL, whether you're coming off a Pro Bowl campaign or a rocky rookie season, there's usually room to improve.

In a competitive environment, players can't be complacent. It's imperative to prove yourself repeatedly—to turn the page on a good or bad season and start fresh.

We'll pinpoint the most improved player on each team based on production, comparing the previous year or years to 2018. It's easy to spot a developing talent when he's taking a major leap between his rookie and sophomore seasons, but we'll also look at who's trying to become one of the league's best.

Some of the selections are established commodities, but they've done enough to take significant strides through rare feats or a pace toward career highs in notable categories to earn recognition. Other notable names have been taking advantage of opportunities that didn't previously exist more so than showing improvement on past performances.