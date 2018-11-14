Every NFL Team's Most Improved Player

Every NFL Team's Most Improved PlayerNovember 14, 2018
In the NFL, whether you're coming off a Pro Bowl campaign or a rocky rookie season, there's usually room to improve.
In a competitive environment, players can't be complacent. It's imperative to prove yourself repeatedly—to turn the page on a good or bad season and start fresh.
We'll pinpoint the most improved player on each team based on production, comparing the previous year or years to 2018. It's easy to spot a developing talent when he's taking a major leap between his rookie and sophomore seasons, but we'll also look at who's trying to become one of the league's best.
Some of the selections are established commodities, but they've done enough to take significant strides through rare feats or a pace toward career highs in notable categories to earn recognition. Other notable names have been taking advantage of opportunities that didn't previously exist more so than showing improvement on past performances.
Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker
Budda Baker went to the Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors as a special teamer in his first season. Coming out of Washington, he displayed natural football instincts and reliable tackling technique, which translated to the NFL. As a result, the 22-year-old stood out in kick coverage while playing 64.1 percent of the Arizona Cardinals' special teams snaps.
Last year, Baker started seven games at safety, logging 45 solo tackles, seven pass breakups and a sack. In his sophomore term, he's opened every game. Once again, his sure tackling has shown up on film. He's already eclipsed his rookie totals in solo tackles (54) and is a threat near the line of scrimmage.
Baker has seven tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits, and he returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. He's blossoming into an impact safety and the future of the Cardinals secondary.
Atlanta Falcons: S Damontae Kazee
Wherever injury strikes, there's also an opportunity for someone to fill the void. The Atlanta Falcons lost safeties Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) for the season. Damontae Kazee took over, and he's taking the ball away from opposing offenses.
Kazee has a league-leading five interceptions and the most pass breakups (seven) on the team—up from zero in both categories as a rookie in 2017. His ball-tracking skills shouldn't come as a surprise. At San Diego State, he snagged 15 interceptions between his junior and senior years. That type of production likely factored into Atlanta's decision to draft him in the fifth round.
The former Aztec looks like a Day 3 steal. Don't expect him to push Neal or Allen for a starting spot, but the Falcons coaching staff should find ways to put him on the field when the starters return next year. A safety who forces turnovers has tremendous value.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith is headed for a huge payday on the open market in March. For the first time in his four-year career, Smith is playing more than 50 percent of the Baltimore Ravens' defensive snaps, and he's capitalizing on the extra time.
He's already matched his single-season high in sacks (5.5) and leads the Ravens in quarterback hits (13). The Ravens may want to think about re-signing him to keep a strong group of pass-rushers together.
Smith, along with Terrell Suggs—pending his decision to return—Tim Williams and Matt Judon would rotate as one of the league's top pass-rushing cores.
The Kentucky product has increased his production with more opportunity. Smith shouldn't be a consistent starter, but he's effective in his role. At this rate, the 26-year-old will push for a double-digit-sack season.
Buffalo Bills: LB Matt Milano
At the end of 2017, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano saw his role increase, as he played at least 63.4 percent of the defensive snaps in the last four games. He's carried that momentum into his second year under head coach Sean McDermott.
As primarily the weak-side linebacker, Milano displayed his ability to cover receivers in shallow routes and disrupt the passing game. He's broken up six passes and picked off two. The 24-year-old finds ways to push through the trenches into the backfield with nine tackles for a loss, which ranks second on the team.
Milano's capabilities allow him to play a majority of the snaps (88.6 percent) on defense. The Bills have revamped their linebacker corps, but the buzz goes beyond rookie 'backer Tremaine Edmunds; Milano, a 2017 fifth-round selection, also deserves praise for developing into a starting-caliber player.
Carolina Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has improved as a passer, completing a career-high 68.5 percent of his attempts, but he's a former league MVP who threw 35 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions in 2015. It'll be hard for him top that season.
Newton's stardom has somewhat overshadowed running back Christian McCaffrey, who's eclipsed his rushing total from his rookie year. During the offseason, he added six pounds to his frame, which helps him handle a bigger workload. Through nine games, the 22-year-old has 20 fewer touches than all of last season.
With 579 rushing yards, he's on his way to a 1,000-yard campaign after he ran for 435 in 2017. McCaffrey averages 4.7 yards per carry as a more efficient ball-carrier and maintained the ability to catch and run in the passing attack.
The Panthers don't have a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver on the perimeter. DJ Moore still has to find traction as a pass-catcher, but McCaffrey fills the void with reliable hands. He's hauling in 85.7 percent of his targets—up from 70.8 percent in 2017.
Chicago Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky
With a top-five defense that features No. 8 overall pick Roquan Smith and two-time All-Pro Khalil Mack, the Chicago Bears needed to see quarterback Mitchell Trubisky make strides for a playoff push. The North Carolina product has delivered. It's not a coincidence this squad leads the NFC North at 6-3.
Many wondered how Trubisky would fare with all the new offensive weapons around him. Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Trey Burton helped his growth under center, but the second-year signal-caller still had to execute and optimize that talent.
In 2017, Trubisky didn't log a single multi-touchdown game through 12 starts. In 2018, he's thrown for at least two scores in six out of nine games, which includes a six-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 before the team's bye week.
The 24-year-old has surpassed his rushing production (320 yards) from last year. Trubisky doesn't use his mobility as a crutch for poor accuracy; he completes 65.5 percent of his passes. Instead, it's an added aspect of his game that opposing defenses must account for.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd
After selecting two wide receivers with top-60 picks in the 2016 and 2017 drafts combined, the Cincinnati Bengals may have found their No. 2 option in the passing game to complement A.J. Green.
Tyler Boyd, the Bengals' 2016 second-rounder, has emerged as a viable vertical option. In fact, he led the team in receptions (49) before Green missed time with a toe injury in Week 10.
In nine outings, Boyd has three 100-yard receiving performances—the most on the team—and recorded a career-best 138 yards against the Buccaneers in Week 8. The Pittsburgh product has achieved single-season highs in yards (685) and touchdowns (five).
It looks as though Boyd shook off a sophomore slump, a year in which he sustained an MCL sprain and went inactive while healthy on game day for multiple weeks.
As a starter, Boyd's production comes at a good time for the Bengals. Quarterback Andy Dalton will need him while Green remains out—possibly until December, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cleveland Browns: DT Larry Ogunjobi
There's a fair argument defensive end Myles Garrett should take this spot since he's topped his rookie sack total (seven) and leads the Cleveland Browns in the category with nine.
Nevertheless, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has made a bigger jump between his rookie and sophomore seasons. The Charlotte product went from playing 28.2 percent of the defensive snaps in 2017 to 85.6 percent and starting every game this season.
Ogunjobi shows up as a key component in the pass rush with 4.5 sacks. He also corrals ball-carriers who attempt to run between the tackles, logging 23 solo tackles as a bright spot on the 27th-ranked run defense.
During a press conference, the 2017 third-rounder talked about increased playing time and a focus on pressuring the pocket when asked what contributed to his development: "The ability to play more, understanding and recognizing different blocking schemes," he said. "... I always felt I was a good run-stopper, but I wanted to be able to be a good at [pass rushing] too; that way I could get after the quarterback."
With Garrett on the outside and Ogunjobi opening a lane to the quarterback on the inside, the Browns have two foundational pieces within the front four.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Jaylon Smith
Linebacker Jaylon Smith entered the league with uncertainty surrounding his ability to perform at full health. While playing in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he suffered a torn ACL and LCL and nerve damage in his knee. Still, in a first-person narrative for Bleacher Report, he wrote, "I'm the best player in the draft."
It took Smith an entire season to recover and see the field, but he's made gradual improvements to show shades of the player who won the Dick Butkus Award in 2015 as the nation's best linebacker.
Last season, Smith played 55 percent of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive snaps and logged 50 solo tackles, garnered a sack, broke up two passes and forced two fumbles. Through nine games this year, he's brought more heat near the line of scrimmage, recording three sacks and five tackles for a loss. The Notre Dame product has started all nine contests.
As it gains distance from the knee injury, Smith's career trajectory points upward. It's encouraging to see his lateral movement while he chases down ball-carriers near the sideline.
Denver Broncos: LB Todd Davis
The Denver Broncos made a shrewd investment by re-signing Todd Davis in March. The fifth-year inside linebacker is building his reputation as a complete defender who covers the length of the field against the ground attack and has good awareness on passing downs.
In Week 7, Davis recorded his first interception and returned it for a touchdown against the Cardinals. He's also showing off his active hands with five pass breakups, a season high.
Even though tackling has been a strength in his previous campaigns, Davis leads the Broncos in solo tackles for the first time with 48. The total matches last year's number and puts him on pace for his best (64).
With experience, the Sacramento State product has become more comfortable at reading offenses and breaking through for stops. As Davis expands his lateral reach in coverage, the 26-year-old should continue to play a vital role in the Broncos front seven.
Detroit Lions: WR Kenny Golladay
The Detroit Lions likely felt comfortable dealing wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 30 to avoid paying him because of Kenny Golladay's rapid development.
After nine games, Golladay topped last year's totals in receptions (28-39) and yards (477-601) to go with four touchdowns. More importantly, he's becoming a more efficient pass-catcher, hauling in 63.9 percent of his targets, which is up from 58.3 percent.
At 6'4", 213 pounds, Golladay serves as a big target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. It's too early to compare him to Calvin Johnson, who took the field at 6'5", 237 pounds as Megatron. Still, the 2017 third-rounder seems to have limitless potential.
Following the trade that sent Tate to Philadelphia, Golladay is locked into a starting role for the remainder of the season. Assuming he stays healthy, there's a clear shot at a 1,000-yard campaign.
Green Bay Packers: C Corey Linsley
It's difficult to garner acknowledgment for quality blocking—especially at center—without a key matchup against a notable edge-rusher.
The Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley deserves this mention as one of the league's top pass-blocking centers. He's been a primary starter since 2014, but the Ohio State product has put his best efforts on film this season. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said of the 27-year-old, per the team's official website: "I think he's starting to develop some anticipation in his game. I think he's coming into his own as a player. He's certainly been a valuable member of the line."
According to Cheesehead.tv writer Matt Kelley, Linsley stood his ground against the Rams' Aaron Donald, who's arguably the league's best interior pass-rusher.
Linsley also plays with sound blocking technique; he's yet to draw a penalty in 2018. The quarterback-center exchange looks like a smooth operation that comes with solid pass protection.
Houston Texans: QB Deshaun Watson
At the beginning of the season, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't move the ball up and down the field like he did in his rookie year before he sustained a torn ACL in early November.
His QBR has dropped from 83.6 to 60.2, per ESPN.com, but the second-year signal-caller has thrown eight touchdown passes without an interception in the last three outings. Watson's overall completion percentage (64.9) and passing yards per game (265.4) have also risen since 2017.
The rebound from a significant knee injury and Houston's shaky offensive line may explain Watson's slow start. On the bright side, we're seeing growth regarding his decision-making in the pocket.
While piling up chunk yardage with deep throws to wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the second-year man has gained an understanding of when to avoid forced attempts into coverage. His interception rate has dropped from 3.9 to 2.5 from the 2017 to 2018 campaigns.
Watson also engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks—something he didn't do once as a rookie. Development in those critical moments could take the Houston Texans deep into the postseason.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Marlon Mack
Marlon Mack didn't have a chance to hit the ground running with the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, he held the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Frank Gore last year.
Gore signed with the Miami Dolphins, but Mack still had much to prove before he could be the lead ball-carrier. Recovering from shoulder surgery and dealing with a hamstring issue during the offseason, he started the year on the mend.
Mack made a statement when he recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances in Weeks 7 and 8. In a short span, he established himself as the feature tailback.
The South Florida product has averaged 82 rushing yards per game with 410 in total, which easily tops last year's marks of 25.6 and 358. There's a clear improvement in his vision and ability to hit holes behind an improved offensive line.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Dede Westbrook
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense struggled without running back Leonard Fournette before his Week 10 return from a hamstring injury, ranking 29th in scoring, but wide receiver Dede Westbrook shined in the aerial attack.
Westbrook missed seven games in 2017, his rookie season, while he recovered from core muscle surgery. But offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett saw the Oklahoma product in a new light as a sophomore, per Mike Kaye, formerly of First Coast News: "It was a brand-new system, and the system he came from in college was uniquely different from what we do. I think it was kind of just almost trying to survive. Now, he gets to play. Now, he knows exactly what he's doing, and he knows, 'OK, I have to win these routes.'"
Hackett's assessment sounds accurate. Westbrook looks more comfortable in the offense despite the unit's overall struggles.
Allen Robinson bolted for Chicago and Marqise Lee went down during the preseason with ligament damage in his knee, but Westbrook has answered the bell as a viable option in the passing game. He's second on the team in yards (465) and has secured 65.5 percent of his targets.
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes
There's no question who's earned the most improved player label for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has put his impressive skill set on full display, leading the Chiefs to a 9-1 record—the AFC's best.
Mahomes began the year as a mystery. He only started one game as a rookie: the regular-season finale. The 23-year-old signal-caller set off some media alarm bells because of his interceptions during the offseason program, but he opened the campaign on a historic touchdown streak.
We've moved on from "No Picks Mahomes" to the Showtime version, who leads the NFL in touchdown passes (31) and yards (3,150). In 10 games, he's made the Chiefs look brilliant for trading quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, and he's steered the offense into a new era.
Forget about the league's most improved player, Mahomes could garner NFL MVP honors if the Chiefs secure a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler
Melvin Gordon isn't the only dynamic running back in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield. Austin Ekeler can produce in the same fashion.
Despite his backup role, Ekeler has carved out a sizable workload as a ball-carrier and receiver, logging a career-high 591 yards from scrimmage through nine games. When the coaching staff calls his number, the 23-year-old knows how to make the most of the touches. He averages 5.8 yards per carry and 12.3 yards per reception.
On any other team, Ekeler would probably battle for a starting role because of his versatility, but he's sharing time with one of the league's top pass-catching running backs in Gordon.
Together, they form an effective tandem. As a stand-alone playmaker, the second-year tailback has racked up yards in space, and has flashed his vision after the handoff and quickness in the open field.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Cory Littleton
The Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton claimed the starting inside linebacker position during the offseason. Thus far, he's proved the coaching staff right in that choice.
As a full-time starter, Littleton has crushed totals from his first two years combined, notching 59 solo tackles, three sacks, nine pass breakups and an interception, but that's not all.
The Washington product provides a significant lift to the special teams unit, as he's blocked four punts in two years. Littleton's efforts beyond the defense haven't gone unnoticed, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry: "Cory has elite get-off," head coach Sean McVay said of Littleton's punt-blocking prowess. "He's just got a great feel for it. Certain players have a knack for certain things, and I think we've seen Cory consistently show up."
Apparently, the Rams just need to put Littleton on the field for instant impact. He's one of the most improved players this year.
Miami Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant
The Miami Dolphins selected a versatile wide receiver late in the 2016 draft. Jakeem Grant flashed as a returner during his first two seasons, accumulating at least 165 punt return yards and 439 kick return yards in those years.
In 2018, Grant has accomplished career highs in punt and kick return yards, leading the NFL in the latter category. It's also the first season in which the 26-year-old has scored touchdowns in both roles. The league recognized him as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the season opener.
Grant also found his way as a catch-and-run option in the passing game while Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) missed time because of injuries. He's caught 21 passes for 268 yards with a 61.8 percent catch rate—all single-season bests. Toss out the idea that the 5'7", 169-pound wideout takes the field as just a gadget pass-catcher.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Adam Thielen
It's a toss-up between defensive end Danielle Hunter and wideout Adam Thielen for most improved on the Vikings roster, but the latter has put his name on the radar as one of the top players at his position.
Thielen racked up 100-plus receiving yards in eight consecutive games. Only Calvin Johnson has accomplished the same feat in NFL history. Last year, the 28-year-old made it to his first Pro Bowl, but he's on his way to an All-Pro selection, which suggests a significant leap in production.
The Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal; he's built an incredible rapport with Thielen, who leads the league in receptions (78) and ranks third in receiving yards (947). The fifth-year wideout has also reached paydirt seven times, which marks his best in a single season.
It's not easy to rise above a Pro Bowl level, but Thielen has earned mention among the league's premier wide receivers.
New England Patriots: RB James White
When one thinks about New England's passing attack, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wideouts Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon probably come to mind, but a 5'10", 205-pound running back leads the pack.
James White has spent five years in New England. He's experiencing his most productive year as quarterback Tom Brady's top target and a finisher on the ground.
For the majority of his NFL tenure, White's been a backup, but he's surging as the team's leading pass-catcher with 66 receptions, 562 yards and six touchdowns. While handling ball-carrying duties this year, the 26-year-old has found the end zone four times. He scored on the ground twice in his first four seasons.
In terms of production, it's not an overstatement to call White the top offensive threat in New England. He's racked up 792 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage as a do-it-all running back.
New Orleans Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins
At Louisville, Sheldon Rankins penetrated offensive lines and brought chaos near the pocket. He finished his collegiate career with 18 sacks, and that skill set translated to the NFL during his rookie campaign.
Rankins sacked the quarterback four times in 2016 but took a step back with only two last year.
The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle is back.
At the halfway point of the season, Rankins eclipsed his sack total from two years ago. He's already matched his season-high 16 solo tackles and has been a strong component of the Saints' No. 1-ranked run defense.
Once again, the 6'2", 305-pounder is flashing his ability to penetrate and disrupt offensive game plans. That helped him become the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Rankins' slight breakout should influence the Saints to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal in the offseason.
New York Giants: K Aldrick Rosas
Despite another lost season for the New York Giants and a disappointing offensive output through 10 weeks, there's a small silver lining for the special teams unit.
Kicker Aldrick Rosas has shown significant improvement in his accuracy. After converting 72 percent of his attempts last year, he's at 95 percent this season with only one missed field goal.
As a rookie, Rosas also experienced difficulties with extra-point attempts, converting 20 of 23. In his sophomore campaign, he's perfect when kicking after a touchdown (12-of-12).
With former NFL kicker John Carney's help, Rosas examined his process in an attempt to improve poor accuracy, per Forbes' Patricia Traina: "We took a look at my kicking motion from the big picture and worked on ways I can stay as smooth as possible in my movements. I'm a tall guy [6'3"], so the less movement I have in my kicking, the better."
The Giants went young at the position after they employed Josh Brown (37) and Robbie Gould (35) in the 2016 campaign. In the face of roster turnover under a new coaching staff, the Southern Oregon product has solidified his spot.
New York Jets: OLB Jordan Jenkins
Coming out of Georgia, linebacker Jordan Jenkins wasn't an elite pass-rusher. He logged no more than five sacks in each of his four years.
On a New York Jets defense that desperately needed someone to pressure the pocket, the former Bulldog didn't flash in that area over the last two years, but he set a goal in the offseason, per NJ.com's Darryl Slater: "For me, it's just finishing sacks. Getting more sacks this year, and really becoming even more dominant. I'm pretty stout against the run or whatever, but I want to be known as that dominating, aggressive linebacker."
In Week 9, Jenkins sacked Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler twice; he's showing signs of development as an edge-rusher and leads the team in sacks with five. It's a major help for a team that ranks 21st in the category.
Jenkins' development, specifically as a defender who can play downhill in passing situations, bodes well for one of the weaker positions on the roster.
Oakland Raiders: LB Marquel Lee
There's a fair argument for cornerback Gareon Conley here, but head coach Jon Gruden's staff benched him in Week 6. The Ohio State product has also whiffed on tackling assignments. He struggled to wrap up Melvin Gordon on a play that resulted in a touchdown during the last outing.
But Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee has experienced a steady progression at his natural position. Gruden liked what he saw from the Wake Forest product on the strong side against the Chargers on Sunday.
After he moved Lee to that side, Gruden said, "I thought he had his best game playing that position," per NBCS Bay Area's Scott Bair.
The last coaching staff didn't seem comfortable putting Lee on the field in passing situations or much at all. He played 16.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps during his rookie season.
This year, Lee has been somewhat of a bright spot for an abysmal defense. He's been on the field for 58 percent of the defensive snaps and ranks second on the team in solo tackles (26). More importantly, the 23-year-old has shown more awareness in pass defense with two pass breakups.
Now, with his position versatility, we could see him blossom even further in November and December.
Philadelphia Eagles: TE Zach Ertz
In 2017, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz earned his first Pro Bowl invite. Now, he should garner mention as one of the league's top receiving tight ends behind notable names such as Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.
Ertz isn't as physically imposing as the 6'6", 268-pound Gronkowski, and he doesn't celebrate like Kelce after a touchdown. The 28-year-old just shows up every week as a reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Carson Wentz, and he's hauled in a career-high 75 percent of his targets. The 6'5", 250-pound tight end is on pace to notch his first 1,000-yard season.
Because of wideout Alshon Jeffery's slow start to the year (shoulder surgery), and Nelson Agholor's inability to elevate his game, Ertz has become the clear-cut top option in the aerial attack. Opposing defenses haven't figured out a way to slow him, though.
Ertz has raised his performance from Pro Bowl level to potential All-Pro status this year.
Pittsburgh Steelers: RB James Conner
Running back Le'Veon Bell decided not to sign his franchise tag tender, but the Pittsburgh Steelers offense didn't miss him in terms of production. James Conner entered the league as the No. 105 overall pick in 2017 after overcoming Hodgkin lymphoma in college, and now he's the third-leading rusher with 771 yards.
Bell's absence contributed to one of the biggest sophomore leaps for any player. Conner can run and catch out of the backfield; he leads the team in yards from scrimmage (1,158) and finishes drives with power.
Conner didn't score a rushing touchdown last year. In the current term, he's reached the end zone 10 times on the ground, which eclipses Bell's season high (nine).
In 2017, the Chiefs and Saints drew praise for picking up running backs Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara in the third round. The Steelers have also stumbled upon a gem.
San Francisco 49ers: TE George Kittle
Just in case anyone thought tight end George Kittle's rookie production seemed fluky, he's producing at a high level with multiple quarterbacks.
Kittle logged his first 100-yard performance with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 17 of the last term against the Rams backups. He racked up a career-high 125 yards in Week 4 against the Chargers with C.J. Beathard under center and served as a safe target for Nick Mullens in his two starts against the Raiders and Giants.
For those keeping count, Kittle has reached 100 receiving yards with three quarterbacks. It's an impressive feat and shows he's a high-end pass-catcher in spite of the changes.
Kittle has surpassed his rookie totals as a receiver, recording 50 catches for 775 yards (13th in the league), and he leads the team in both categories. Clearly, he's part of a growing crop of tight ends who can stretch the field.
Seattle Seahawks: DT Jarran Reed
Despite an impressive showing from a young secondary as a group, Jarran Reed has made arguably the most strides up front. In his first two seasons, he took the field as primarily a run-stopping defensive tackle in the middle. Now, the Alabama product ranks second on the team with five sacks.
Based on Frank Clark's production history (22 sacks in his first three seasons), it's expected he would lead the defense in that category. Reed's penetration on passing downs has been a solid complement to the pressure off the edge. Someone had to step in following a March trade that sent consistent pass-rusher Michael Bennett to Philadelphia.
In Reed, the Seahawks have a consistent threat to collapse the pocket on the interior, and he's still developing his strength in run defense. Reed has a career-high 25 solo tackles as a thumper at the line of scrimmage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard
The Buccaneers have a solid tight end tandem.
NFL.com's Gil Brandt highlighted Tampa Bay's group of pass-catchers, including tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, as one of the best in the league. "Crucially, both Howard and Brate are standout pass-catchers and blockers, making it difficult for defenses to key on one or the other in passing situations," he wrote.
But Brate's production outlook has taken a hit, while Howard's trajectory continues to rise.
The Buccaneers selected Howard as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft. His targets (42), receptions (29) and receiving yards (487) have already increased from last year.
Howard has become a big-play threat, logging 16.8 yards per reception. He's also the preferred red-zone option, leading the team in touchdowns with five, and has slightly improved his catch rate from 66.7 to 69.0 percent.
As a high-end pass-catcher and an improved pass-blocker, Howard possesses the upside to develop into a complete tight end and star.
Tennessee Titans: LB Jayon Brown
Last offseason, inside linebacker Avery Williamson landed on the free-agent market and signed with the Jets, creating more opportunities for the next man up. The Tennessee Titans selected Rashaan Evans as the No. 22 overall pick to fill the void, but Jayon Brown took the reins as the impact player at the position.
Typically, Brown doesn't start, but he's played 83.1 percent of the defensive snaps. In nine games, he eclipsed his first-year numbers in solo tackles (38) and tackles for a loss (seven).
Brown has emerged as a vital asset in the pass rush with a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Jim Wyatt of the team's official website highlighted the 23-year-old as one of the standout contributors on defense following a strong Week 9 performance against the Cowboys: "One of the big stars on defense all season has been second-year linebacker Jayon Brown, who is coming off another stellar performance against the Cowboys. Brown had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against Dallas."
The Titans have a solid trio at inside linebacker, with Wesley Woodyard's experience, Evans' youth and Brown's budding talent.
Washington Redskins: DL Matt Ioannidis
When thinking about the Redskins pass rush, Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith jump out as key names. The former has 5.5 sacks, and the latter logged his first Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Washington has an unheralded name who's bursting through the trenches as its most productive pass-rusher. Matt Ioannidis lines up for just 55.5 percent of defensive snaps. He's a situational threat to collapse the pocket, leading the team with 7.5 sacks. That's a career high for the third-year pro out of Temple.
Jonathan Allen, who engages with offensive linemen on the interior, opens the rushing lanes for Ioannidis in his pursuit of the quarterback. He talked about the 24-year-old's drive near the pocket, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Post. "He's an animal. He's a dog. ... Pass-rushing is about relentlessness; he got it," Allen said.
In 2017, Ioannidis flashed with 4.5 sacks in 14 appearances, which included 10 starts. This year, still in a rotational role, he could push for a double-digit sack total and more snaps down the stretch.