Wally Triplett, 1st Drafted Black Player to Start an NFL Game, Dies at Age 92

Former Detroit Lions running back Wally Triplett, the first black player to appear in a game for an NFL team after getting drafted, died Thursday. He was 92.

The Lions announced the news and released a statement:

"As the first African American to be drafted and to play in the National Football League, Wally is one of the true trailblazers in American sports history. He resides among the great men who helped reshape the game as they faced the challenges of segregation and discrimination.

"His contributions date back to his days at Penn State as the Nittany Lions' first African American starter and varsity letter-winner, highlighted by his appearance in the first integrated Cotton Bowl.

"Wally's legacy also reaches beyond breaking color barriers, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. We fondly reflect on his great achievements and send our heartfelt condolences to the Triplett family."

