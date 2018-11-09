Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Derby Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Manchester City will start Sunday's derby against Manchester United as favourites, with the in-form Premier League champions expected to add to their win streak.

Per OddsShark.com, the Sky Blues come in as the 53-20 favourites, while United carry 5-1 odds. A draw comes in at 3-1 (odds accurate as of Thursday, November 8).

City haven't lost since September and have won their last six across all competitions. United have won three in a row, including a 2-1 upset of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

A Clash of Styles

City's free-flowing, attacking style of play has earned them many fans in the last few years, and after six consecutive wins the Sky Blues once again look like the team to beat in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and his troops showed off their immense scoring potential on Wednesday with a 6-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk, who were completely overrun from the opening whistle.

The team's form coming into the derby is scary:

United were far less impressive on Wednesday but perhaps picked up even more momentum than their rivals with a come-from-behind win over Juventus.

The Italians dominated large stretches of the match and took a lead via Cristiano Ronaldo, but a crazy finale saw Juan Mata tie things up before Leonardo Bonucci deposited the ball into his own net.

Ronaldo couldn't believe it:

United defended well in the win and showed good fight late, leading to plenty of positivity after the match. While it wasn't pretty, this was exactly what the team needed before making the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The Red Devils don't offer much in terms of creativity, but they have athleticism and power on their side. Add to that a willingness to defend and keep the spaces tight for their opponents and they might have a formula to counter City's intricate passing.

The Sky Blues are deservedly favourites for this contest, but United have arguably more momentum than at any point this season. If ever there would be an upset in this derby, now is the time.

Prediction: City 2-1 United