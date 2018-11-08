Jermain Taylor Arrested After Indictment on Multiple Felony Charges

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

This booking photo released by the Maumelle Police Department shows Jermain Taylor. Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, Ark., say Taylor 38, and a former middleweight boxing champion, was arrested at his home around 3 a.m. Tuesday after allegedly biting a woman’s arm and face and threatening to kill her. He was later released. Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton.. (Maumelle Police Department via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Former undisputed middleweight champion Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor after being indicted.

According to TMZ Sports, Taylor was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from allegations of domestic violence in August.

Taylor is being held at Pulaski County Jail in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 40-year-old Arkansas native was arrested in August after he allegedly knocked a woman unconscious and held a knife to her throat.

Taylor was later released on $15,000 bond, but he is back in custody following the indictment.

In 2014, Taylor was arrested after allegedly shooting his cousin.

Taylor was given a 19-year suspended sentence and probation in 2016 stemming from three separate cases, including shooting his cousin in 2014, firing a gun at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in 2015 and a battery at a substance abuse treatment facility in 2015.

After winning a bronze medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Taylor turned pro and fought professionally from 2001 until 2014.

Over 38 career fights, he went 33-4-1, most notably beating Bernard Hopkins to become undisputed champion in 2005.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Related

    Andrade's Coach: We Want Canelo So We Can Whip His Ass!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Andrade's Coach: We Want Canelo So We Can Whip His Ass!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Bellew: I do not fear Oleksandr Usyk

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Bellew: I do not fear Oleksandr Usyk

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Boxing Insider Interview with Yuriokis Gamboa: Ready for Another Championship

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxing Insider Interview with Yuriokis Gamboa: Ready for Another Championship

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Hearn: GGG Should Fight on DAZN In March or April, Then Canelo

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Hearn: GGG Should Fight on DAZN In March or April, Then Canelo

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com