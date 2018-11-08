Jermain Taylor Arrested After Indictment on Multiple Felony Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former undisputed middleweight champion Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor after being indicted.

According to TMZ Sports, Taylor was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from allegations of domestic violence in August.

Taylor is being held at Pulaski County Jail in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 40-year-old Arkansas native was arrested in August after he allegedly knocked a woman unconscious and held a knife to her throat.

Taylor was later released on $15,000 bond, but he is back in custody following the indictment.

In 2014, Taylor was arrested after allegedly shooting his cousin.

Taylor was given a 19-year suspended sentence and probation in 2016 stemming from three separate cases, including shooting his cousin in 2014, firing a gun at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in 2015 and a battery at a substance abuse treatment facility in 2015.

After winning a bronze medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Taylor turned pro and fought professionally from 2001 until 2014.

Over 38 career fights, he went 33-4-1, most notably beating Bernard Hopkins to become undisputed champion in 2005.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.