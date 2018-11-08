Washington Redskins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins (5-3) will look to bounce back from a bad loss and stay atop the NFC East on Sunday when they visit the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Redskins are coming off a 38-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week as 1.5-point favorites to end their three-game winning streak while the Buccaneers have dropped five of their last six following a 2-0 start.

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 51.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.8-26.0 Buccaneers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington has won two of its first three road games both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Redskins allowed a total of 19 points in the two wins, and they have been good defensively for the most part overall this season.

Last Sunday's lopsided defeat to Atlanta at home was uncharacteristic considering the team had allowed 17 points or less in each game during its recent winning streak. In fact, Washington has not given up more than 17 in any of its five wins this year, so having the better defense will likely be the difference.

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

Tampa Bay's offense remains one of the best in the league despite some recent struggles, ranking second in yards per game (446.8) and seventh in points (28.6).

With quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, the Buccaneers are seemingly never out of a game even though they did suffer a 42-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers on the road last week. In that game, Fitzpatrick had them within a touchdown at 35-28 early in the fourth quarter with his fourth touchdown pass, but the defense simply let them down.

Smart betting pick

Two of the worst losses for the Redskins this season have come versus NFC South opponents in the Falcons and New Orleans Saints. They surrendered an average of a little more than 40 points to them and did not come close to covering the spread either time obviously.

In this spot, Washington will be able to keep up with Tampa Bay on the scoreboard and most likely post a season-high point total. The over is 8-1 in the last nine games for the Buccaneers, with an average of 62.1 points, and it will cash again.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in eight of the Buccaneers' last nine games.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six games.

The Redskins are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games in November.

