Fantasy Football Week 10: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Drafting well is the most obviously important factor in building a successful fantasy football team. But navigating the NFL season and making smart adjustments is arguably just as critical.

Even if you draft the perfect lineup, injuries and bye weeks ensure that you won't be able to start it every single week. With players like Jay Ajayi and Albert Wilson now out, guys like Rob Gronkowski and Sammy Watkins dealing with injuries and players like Adam Thielen and Phillip Lindsay on byes, there's a good chance you'll be faced with some less-than-ideal matchups here in Week 10.

This doesn't mean you can't field a top-tier lineup, though, and we're here to help. We're going to break down some of the toughest matchups of the week by analyzing factors like opponent, early-season performance and player health. We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.

All rankings and fantasy statistics are courtesy of FantasyPros.