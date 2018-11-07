UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PicksNovember 8, 2018
Out in the real world, no one's ever excited to see a zombie. But this is MMA, and we do a little differently here.
OK, I realize there are no zombies in the real world, but let me have this. It's a good lead. And it really does speak to the excitement surrounding the return of Chan Sung Jung, the electrifying featherweight known as the Korean Zombie.
After mandatory military service pulled him away from the cage for four years, the Zombie picked up where he left off with a three-minute knockout of Dennis Bermudez. But that was 2017, and injuries have stymied him until now.
It's an interesting test for the 31-year-old. Mexican striking sensation Yair Rodriguez is stepping in to face the Zombie on short notice, replacing the injured Frankie Edgar, who happens to be the last and only man to beat Rodriguez in the UFC.
The co-main event is a cracker, too, featuring two gunslingers in Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. After that, the card falls off a bit. Like a Zombie haplessly stumbling into an abandoned elevator shaft.
So let's wade through this multilayered main card. All five scraps have something to offer, and it airs on Fox Sports 1, so you're not paying anything. Our picks team is here to break it down and give their selections. Nathan McCarter, Matt Ryder, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.
Mike Trizano vs Luis Pena
Nathan McCarter
Matthew Ryder
It basically ruins my day to pick against “Violent Bob Ross” but I’m going to have to. I think Mike Trizano will have the grappling chops to stay out of trouble and he packs a bit more of a punch. He’s gets a stoppage and stays undefeated.
Trizano, TKO, Rd. 1
Steven Rondina
Scott Harris
This is your world. And we don't make mistakes in our world. We only have happy accidents. Ergo, Pena slips and falls, Trizano swarms, Violent Bob Ross catches him with an upkick.
Maycee Barber vs Hannah Cifers
McCarter
Barber was born in 1998. That is almost too much for my old man brain to comprehend. It feels like this one is tailor-made for her to get some pub with a big win, which she probably will do.
Barber, unanimous decision
Rondina
Yeah, these aren't world-beaters here, but Cifers actually has some pretty solid muay thai. Still, she's making her UFC debut on late notice. Barber is a well-regarded strawweight prospect, with complete skills and heavy hands. A better scrap than it might appear, but nevertheless no shockers here.
Raquel Pennington vs Germaine De Randamie
McCarter
Ryder
In a way I find it hard to believe the UFC didn’t cut de Randamie after her dramatic fling as featherweight champion. In any event, Pennington has been on the come-up for a while now and she’ll show she’s hit the top of her game here with a convincing decision of the bigger, more experienced Iron Lady.
Pennington, unanimous decision
Rondina
Lots of strange emotions in this one. Plenty of fans regard de Randamie as one of the biggest bums under the UFC sun because of her ducking of Cris Cyborg and what not. She will be booed. And who can forget Pennington telling her corner no mas between rounds against Amanda Nunes, only to be told, essentially, to shut up and go back out there? She went back in there and took more unnecessary punishment at the hands of the champ as home viewers cringed and turned away. Pennington later backed her coaches, because what else was she going to do? Either way, this surely isn't what she wants to be known for. Using her wrestling, she'll take it out on a muay thai specialist—and one who has just slightly less heart than her, it seems—in de Randamie.
Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry
McCarter
Technically speaking, this would be Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone's fight to lose. However, more than technique comes size and power, which favors Mike Perry. He'll absolutely cork Cerrone at some point within the first 10 minutes and get a big KO victory.
Perry, KO, Rd. 2
Ryder
Mike Perry is so MMA it hurts. Cerrone has been doing his thing so long that it’s hard to imagine a time when he won’t be showing up on random UFC Fight Night cards to provide a little star power. I think the UFC sees this as a passing of the torch, but Cerrone will show some guile and veteran savvy on his way to a decision.
Cerrone, unanimous decision
Rondina
Cerrone is old and undersized at 170 pounds. He's much more technically refined than his former teammate, but Perry's physicality will just prove to be too much here. Either Cerrone hangs on to take a lopsided decision loss, or does that thing where he struggles to get out of the gate and loses early on.
Perry, unanimous decision
Harris
Perry is a solid fighter, with better skills than he gets credit for, and he has his place for better or worse in the UFC. And for sure, Cerrone is a veritable wisp at welterweight. Cerrone's recent run, in which he's dropped three of four, doesn't help the optics. But for all his power and bluster, Perry is not bulletproof here. He lost to Max Griffin earlier this year. He can be outfought. Cerrone Cowboys up, manages range, waits for the adrenaline dump and then picks Perry apart from the perimeter. Sound the upset alarms.
Cerrone, unanimous decision
Chan Sung Jung vs Yair Rodriguez
McCarter
This is a sensational matchup and I'm very torn on who to pick. I lean Chan Sung Jung. He is a more proven, more consistent fighter than Yair Rodriguez, and in this incredibly close fight it may be the more consistent fighter who pulls through. Rodriguez may have more raw talent, but Jung matches up well to steal rounds when he gets too wild.
Korean Zombie, unanimous decision
Ryder
Zombie’s fought once in five years. Rodriguez has fought once in 18 months. This is going to be rusty and a bit sloppy early, but I’m taking Rodriguez to score a highlight reel stoppage simply because I believe the sport has passed by the plodding, methodical stylings of Jung since he was at his peak.
Rodriguez, KO, Rd. 4
Rondina
I feel bad for writing this, but how many serious injuries can one man take and remain a high-level mixed martial artist? Especially in the lower weight classes where you can't just bludgeon your way to a title shot Derrick Lewis-style? Jung hasn't been seen in over 18 months. Before that, he was gone for more than three years.
A younger, quicker, healthier Rodriguez will be able to out-maneuver the Korean Zombie and either take this with the judges or score a stoppage in the second half of the fight.
Rodriguez, TKO, Rd. 4
Harris
I get the sloppiness argument, but I still favor the Zombie for his physicality and for that blend of high-level judo and jiu-jitsu that make him a monster on the ground. Everyone sleeps on his ground game. Rodriguez is no babe in the woods there but if he can't get one of those patented high-wire knockouts—and there's no reason to suspect that the Zombie's chin has gotten rusty—it's only a matter of time before he gets planted on the mat, where he will stay.
Zombie, unanimous decision