UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Out in the real world, no one's ever excited to see a zombie. But this is MMA, and we do a little differently here.

OK, I realize there are no zombies in the real world, but let me have this. It's a good lead. And it really does speak to the excitement surrounding the return of Chan Sung Jung, the electrifying featherweight known as the Korean Zombie.

After mandatory military service pulled him away from the cage for four years, the Zombie picked up where he left off with a three-minute knockout of Dennis Bermudez. But that was 2017, and injuries have stymied him until now.

It's an interesting test for the 31-year-old. Mexican striking sensation Yair Rodriguez is stepping in to face the Zombie on short notice, replacing the injured Frankie Edgar, who happens to be the last and only man to beat Rodriguez in the UFC.

The co-main event is a cracker, too, featuring two gunslingers in Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. After that, the card falls off a bit. Like a Zombie haplessly stumbling into an abandoned elevator shaft.

So let's wade through this multilayered main card. All five scraps have something to offer, and it airs on Fox Sports 1, so you're not paying anything. Our picks team is here to break it down and give their selections. Nathan McCarter, Matt Ryder, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.