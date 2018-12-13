Report: Edwin Encarnacion Traded to Mariners for Carlos Santana in 3-Team Deal

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners have continued their flurry of offseason activity after reportedly acquiring Edwin Encarnacion as part of a three-team deal.



Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, Encarnacion will be sent to the Mariners with the Cleveland Indians receiving Carlos Santana.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Rays will receive Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later from Cleveland for Jake Bauers.

This deal comes two years after Cleveland made one of the biggest splashes of the 2016 offseason by landing Encarnacion with a three-year, $60 million contract. He has one guaranteed year remaining on his deal, with a $25 million option ($5 million buyout) for an additional year.

When the Indians signed the slugger to that deal, they were coming off a World Series appearance and had hoped he could be the missing piece to help the franchise win its first championship since 1948.

While the Tribe won the American League Central during each of his seasons with the club, they also suffered back-to-back first-round exits in the postseason.

During his two years in Cleveland, Encarnacion hit .252/.358/.490 with 70 home runs, 36 doubles and 214 RBI. The slugger hit .246 with 32 home runs and 107 RBI in 137 games in 2018, spending some time on the disabled list due to a bone bruise on his right hand as well as biceps swelling.

His .336 on-base percentage was his lowest since 2011. His average has also dropped with each passing season since 2015.

There is no question the Mariners would significantly improve their lineup with the addition of Encarnacion and save money with Santana under contract for two seasons.

Even if the 35-year-old Encarnacion has slowed down a bit, he provides plenty of power. As one of the most prolific sluggers of the past decade, he has hit 30-plus home runs in seven consecutive seasons, topping the 40-mark twice during that span.

Adding that bat to the lineup should provide some more pop to a Seattle lineup that traded Robinson Cano to the New York Mets and likely won't bring back free-agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Santana returns to Cleveland, where he spent the first eight years of his career, after leaving as a free agent. He spent one year with the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .229/.352/.414 with 24 homers in 2018, before being traded to the Mariners on Dec. 3.

Bauers can play first base or outfield in Cleveland. The 23-year-old had a .700 OPS with 11 homers in 96 games as a rookie for the Rays last season.