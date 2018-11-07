Jose Torres Confirms UFC Is Dissolving Men's Flyweight Division by End of 2018

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

UFC's flyweight division apparently is no more.

FloCombat reported on Wednesday UFC is planning to dissolve its flyweight division permanently and has begun cutting fighters who competed in the division. Jose Torres announced on Twitter he was released from his contract with two fights remaining and will not be given a chance to move up to the bantamweight class.

The move comes as little surprise after UFC allowed Demetrious Johnson out of his contract to sign with ONE Championship. Johnson was the lone star of an otherwise struggling division and has the all-time record for consecutive title defenses at 11. He lost his last bout to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 in the Fight of The Night, but his stardom has not been enough to prop up a division otherwise lacking in star power.

UFC signed Ben Askren in a subsequent move after ONE released him from his contract.

It's possible ONE could become the home of mixed martial arts' flyweight division, which could open up jobs for Torres and others.

The UFC has not made an official announcement on the future of the division, but it could be shuttered entirely by the end of 2018, per FloCombat. It will be interesting to see what the promotion chooses to do with a guy like Cejudo, who is still in his prime at age 31 but might not be able to bulk up much more with his 5'4" frame.