Las Vegas Marathon 2018: Route, Course Map, Times, Rock 'n' Roll Event Details

John Locher/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Marathon is a big deal, functioning as the only private event to shut down the famous Las Vegas strip each year during its runner.

This year will be no exception. Below, we'll review the details of the annual race in Sin City.

Event Information

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Begins on Las Vegas Blvd. between Harmon Ave. and Park Ave and ends at Las Vegas Blvd. at the Mirage.

Course: Check out RunRockNRoll.com for course details.

For residents of Las Vegas, road closures in the area of the race will begin a 9 a.m PT and continue until 11:30 p.m. PT.

The race will attract visitors and locals alike, while participants of all ages will brave the course. There will be 82-year-old Lee Miksch from Houston, for example, and middle schooler Ilan Ahdout, both participating in the half marathon portion of the weekend's festivities.

"At my age, it makes you feel good to be able to do a lot of the things that you used to be able to do when you were younger, so I think running and exercising helps that, so that’s mostly why I do it," Miksch told Betsy Helfand of the .

Ahdout, meanwhile, was diagnosed with leukemia as a young child, and his family has been raising money for other families battling the disease. Ahdout has since picked up running as a hobby and does so for his school's cross-country team.

"Nighttime is really nice, and it's cold so the run won't be as difficult," Ahdout said of the race, "so I think it's going to be really fun."

The marathon will serve host to all manner of runners, from more hardcore runners seeking to win the event or set a best time to first-time participants looking to conquer the 26-mile challenge. There is no shortage of inspiring stories behind the participants in the Las Vegas Marathon as the city's famous strip takes a few hours off from its renowned hustle and bustle.