Dez Bryant's Fantasy Outlook After Signing 1-Year Saints Contract

Dez Bryant's Fantasy Outlook After Signing 1-Year Saints ContractNovember 7, 2018
The New Orleans Saints signed veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to a one-year deal on Wednesday, ending his sabbatical from the NFL and returning him to the fantasy football conversation.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Dez Bryant's workout yesterday -- the first he's had with an NFL team since the #Cowboys released him -- was impressive. #Saints opened talks last night and finalized this morning. Gets a shot at his old team in prime time Nov. 29 at JerryWorld.
But just how valuable will Bryant be in New Orleans?
Well, if you're expecting Bryant to be an elite wideout or fantasy option, think again. That ship has sailed. Besides, New Orleans already has a clear No. 1 receiver in Michael Thomas (70 receptions on 79 targets for 880 yards and five touchdowns) and an offensive focal point in running back Alvin Kamara (490 rushing yards, 51 receptions on 66 targets for 427 yards, 12 total scores).
Bryant isn't going to eat into either player's production, and at best might be the team's No. 3 option in the pass game.
For that role, he'll be competing with tight end Benjamin Watson (26 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards and two scores) and wideout Tre'Quan Smith (12 receptions on 20 targets for 214 yards and three scores).
The benefit of a player like Bryant, however, is that he doesn't need a ton of usage to be valuable from a fantasy perspective since he's a threat in the red zone given his leaping ability. Bryant has 73 touchdown receptions in his career, averaging 0.6 touchdowns per game.
Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso
The NFL is becoming a "separation" game at the WR spot, but Dez Bryant has never been a "separation" WR. His plus ball skills are still there. He can win because of those. Open when he's not.Get him the ball on back-shoulder passes, slants, and fades.
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Dez Bryant got a chance to play with Drew Brees in the Pro Bowl https://t.co/wdPBdt9CAj
If he maintains his career average he should offer the Saints something down the stretch. And if he does so while seeing a decent amount of targets and receptions, Bryant could very well post flex numbers for fantasy players.
Plus, Bryant should benefit from playing under an elite quarterback like Brees. With Thomas and Smith more than capable of stretching the field, and Kamara seeing the underneath targets, Bryant could potentially feast over the middle for the Saints. If he can slip into that role, he could eat into Watson's targets and carve a niche for himself.
Of course, that may be the glass-half-full outlook. There is also a glass-half-empty perspective:
Andy Benoit @Andy_Benoit
All #GoSaints have done is replace one slow WR (Cameron Meredith) with a slightly better slow WR (Dez Bryant).
Brad Evans @YahooNoise
RE: Dez Bryant joining the Saints. By all means, add the man if your motivation is wasting a roster space. Unless he bathed in Adrian Peterson's Fountain of Youth, doubt he's relevant this season. Don't be seduced by the name brand.
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
I confess I don't see how Dez Bryant improves the Saints. They already have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. Does adding a 30-year-old who looked like he'd lost a step last year really make them better?
Still, it's hard to ignore that Bryant offers a more robust skill set than Cameron Meredith or Watson. For that reason, he has legitimate WR3 and flex upside and should absolutely be rostered in all formats. He may not hit that upside, but he's worth a roster spot to find out.
