Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

It is difficult to make moves as we approach the home stretch of the Fantasy Football season, particularly when we are talking about 12-team leagues and your team resides in the bottom half of the league standings.

Many of your opponents have star players like Patrick Mahomes, Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins or Travis Kelce, and you are hoping to capture a lightning strike like the one that Nick Mullens brought about in Week 9. Mullens sliced and diced the Oakland Raiders defense while lining up at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Raise your hand if you were on that development. Exactly. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan may have done an expert job of preparing Mullens and getting him ready to play against the Raiders, but there was no way anyone who wasn't watching every San Francisco practice could anticipate Mullens throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

However, there are moves to make involving deep sleepers. We will offer our choices of players who are on 40 percent of Yahoo rosters or less who should have at least a reasonable chance of helping to win your Week 10 fantasy matchup.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, 38 percent

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans, 27 percent

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 38 percent

Marcus Mariota

Mariota took a step up in Week 9 when he played a key role in the Titans' Monday night road victory over the Cowboys.

Mariota had the numbers as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, more than the numbers, Mariota bore some resemblance to the quarterback he was during his college days at Oregon.

Mariota showed off his athleticism and his intelligence when he played for the Ducks, and he played in a similar manner for the Titans against the Cowboys. The Titans are hoping that Mariota can continue to show excellent leadership while building on his production when the Titans host the New England Patriots this week.

This is a huge test because no head coach can figure out strategies for stopping an opposing quarterback like Bill Belichick. If Mariota can pass this test, he could be ready to make a huge move up the ladder throughout the rest of November and December.

Running backs

Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles, 39 percent

LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions, 16 percent

Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks, 26 percent

Wendell Smallwood

The Eagles have to start turning things around right now if they have any hope of winning the NFC East and mounting another run towards league superiority.

That may not happen because last year's championship team was so consistent from the start of the season, but great teams can get off to less-than-inspired starts and then build. The Eagles certainly need Carson Wentz to perform at a high level, but he does not have to do it alone.

Smallwood has inherited the No. 1 running back position and he leads the Eagles with 257 rushing yards on 60 carries. The yardage total is not impressive, but Smallwood is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and he has six carries of 10 yards or more.

That last figure is the one that makes Smallwood a potentially dangerous runner and well worth an investment by fantasy general managers. Smallwood has the ability to make big plays, and that will help you earn a win in Fantasy Football this week.

Wide receivers

Robby Anderson, New York Jets, 34 percent

Cordarrelle Patterson, New England Patriots, 7 percent

Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints, 28 percent

Cordarrelle Patterson

Notice that Patterson is still listed at the wide receiver position, and while he has always had potential at that position, he has rarely delivered.

Patterson has explosive speed and that has been his calling card since entering the NFL. His speed has been a factor in the return games for years.

Leave it to Belichick to get something else out of Patterson. Injuries have depleted New England at the running back position, and the Pats have given Patterson a chance to line up at in the backfield. Patterson has carried the ball 28 times for 135 yards, and he has had six carries of 10 or more yards.

Patterson had 111 carries for 61 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, and he looked dangerous and confident running with the ball. Even if the Pats get healthier at the running back slot, Patterson's explosive speed makes him a key factor for the New England offense.

Patterson has not caught more than three passes in any game this season, but if he gets eight or more carries and makes one big play receiving when the Patriots play at Tennessee Sunday, fantasy general managers will be ahead of the game.

Tight ends

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 percent

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals, 23 percent

C.J. Uzomah

The Bengals have turned to Uzomah at the tight end position as a result of injuries, and even though he has a shoulder problem that is limiting him in practice, he should be ready to compete this week against the New Orleans Saints.

Uzomah has been targeted 23 times this year and he has caught 17 passes, so that should put him top of mind for quarterback Andy Dalton.

A.J. Green is not available as a result of his toe injury, so that should make receivers like Tyler Boyd and Uzomah top targets.