Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen Doesn't Rule Out Tim Tebow Making Opening Day Roster

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tim Tebow could potentially be headed to the major leagues in 2019.

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is apparently a believer in the former NFL star, saying Tuesday that he won't rule out the possibility of Tebow making the team's Opening Day roster, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Van Wagenen noted that the outfielder is likely to begin the year in Triple-A, however.

The 31-year-old is coming off his second season in professional baseball, spending the entire year in Double-A with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In 84 games, he hit six home runs while posting a .273/.336/.399 slash line.

Although he was nearly seven years older than the average hitter in the Eastern League, per Baseball Reference, his numbers were respectable given his lack of experience.

Previous general manager Sandy Alderson, who originally signed Tebow in 2016, thought he would eventually make it to the bigs.

"I think he will play in the major leagues," Alderson said last February, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "That's my guess. That's my hope, and to some extent now after a year and a half, a modest expectation."

While there is now a new leader of the organization, Van Wagenen apparently also likes what he has seen from the outfielder.