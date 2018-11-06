LiAngelo Ball Intends to Play in G League; LaMelo to Return to High School

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: LiAngelo Ball #2 walks on the court during the Los Angeles Lakers 2018 NBA Pre-Draft Workout on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball will enter the NBA G League player pool in hopes of signing with a G League team, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, announced on Twitter he'll enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year of high school: 

Slam Online's Franklyn Calle first reported LaMelo's decision and noted he'll be eligible to play at Spire Institute since it's a prep school rather than a public high school. He's likely to make his first appearance Nov. 13 against La Lumiere School from La Porte, Indiana. 

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

