LiAngelo Ball Intends to Play in G League; LaMelo to Return to High School

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball will enter the NBA G League player pool in hopes of signing with a G League team, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, announced on Twitter he'll enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year of high school:

Slam Online's Franklyn Calle first reported LaMelo's decision and noted he'll be eligible to play at Spire Institute since it's a prep school rather than a public high school. He's likely to make his first appearance Nov. 13 against La Lumiere School from La Porte, Indiana.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.