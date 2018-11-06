Troy Aikman Rips 'Dysfunctional' Cowboys, Says Dallas Needs 'Complete Overhaul'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes big changes are needed for America's Team after Monday night's 28-14 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Appearing Tuesday on 1310 The Ticket (h/t Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News), Aikman called the Cowboys "dysfunctional" and said they have to do more than fire head coach Jason Garrett:

"Go through the list and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it's been. It hasn't always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you're asking me, I'd say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization. You can't just can't simply replace head coaches and say, 'Now it's going to be better.' No, it's been shown that it's not better. And you have to address how everything is being done."

Following Monday's loss, the Cowboys are 3-5, and they trail the Washington Redskins by two games for the NFC East lead.

Things could get worse for the Cowboys in Week 10 if they can't pull off a road win over the 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Garrett took over as the Cowboys head coach in 2010, Dallas has reached the playoffs just twice.

The Cowboys went 13-3 in 2016, but they fell to 9-7 last season and are on pace for a worse finish this season.

During Aikman's 12-year career with the Cowboys, he went 94-71 as a starter, led them to the playoffs eight times and won the Super Bowl on three occasions. Since Aikman's 2000 retirement, the Cowboys have won just two playoff games.

Even though the team is mired in a difficult stretch, Aikman doesn't think owner Jerry Jones will make drastic changes:

"And there's been times where I've heard Jerry say, 'OK, look, we're going to do it differently. I'm going to do it differently.' But it's the same. Nothing changes. And that to me is the bigger issue, beyond, 'Yes, coaching's important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating? How are you going about running the organization?"

Dallas did make a big move Oct. 22 when it acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick. The trade seemed to help quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday, as he threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was to Cooper.

Dallas lost regardless, and with a brutal stretch that includes games against the Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Redskins and New Orleans Saints over the next four weeks, the season may get uglier.