Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott's Contract Will Be Extended

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) works against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

There is no end in sight to Dak Prescott's tenure as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback.

According to David Helman of the team's official website, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and gave his signal-caller a vote of confidence: "Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He's young, and he's going to get extended."

Prescott is in the third year of his rookie contract, which runs through 2019. He is earning $630,000 this season and will make just $720,000 in 2019, per Spotrac.

         

