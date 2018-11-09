Rebuilding Plans for NFL Teams That Need an Overhaul

0 of 10

Rebuild. Reload. Reboot. NFL organizations can spin it however they like, but the sentiment remains the same: Their teams aren't good enough.

Hope is fleeting, especially when a franchise's postseason pipe-dream has faded by the season's midway point. Then, everything becomes about building toward the future.

Many things can lead to a disappointing performance. Identifying those issues is vital for healthy growth.

For a few teams, a complete top-to-bottom overhaul will be necessary. Others may only need a few tweaks. In either case, the franchise's construction isn't working.

Six teams have two or fewer victories. Each of those is already preparing its long-term plans. We've included four teams with only three wins since they have the longest odds of making the playoffs, according to Odds Shark.

Franchises can quickly turn around their fortunes with the right decisions. Three- of four-year rebuilds are a thing of the past. But drastic moves are necessary to shock the system.

Every floundering team wants to be the next Los Angeles Rams. What does it take to get there, though? Plenty.