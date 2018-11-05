Senators Players Caught Mocking Coach, Joking About Effort in Uber Video

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Several Ottawa Senators players were caught on video mocking one their coaches as well as their own struggles during an apparent Uber trip in October, courtesy of the Ottawa Citizen (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Matt Duchene, Chris Wideman, Chris Tierney and Thomas Chabot were among those in the vehicle discussing the team's problems.

Ottawa entered Monday with 13 points in 14 games, although the defense (31st in the NHL in goals allowed per game) and penalty kill (29th) were the biggest criticisms in the video.

Much of the criticism is against assistant coach Martin Raymond, who is in charge of the penalty-killing unit. The questions about his preparation might be among the biggest concerns in the video.

"Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn't ever teach you anything? He just commentates what's happening," Wideman said.

"Here's the other thing, too. We don't change anything, ever," Duchene added. "So why do we even have a meeting? I haven't paid attention in three weeks."

The Senators are just two years removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Final in Guy Boucher's first year as the head coach, but last year was a major disappointment as the squad finished seventh in its division.

Boucher now has some serious damage control to take care of if he wants to prevent another long season.