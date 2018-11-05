50 Cent Rips Floyd Mayweather for Fighting 'Uber Driver' Tenshin Nasukawa

Arthur Mola/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has gone from boxing a UFC fighter to fighting an "Uber driver" in 50 Cent's eyes.

According to TMZ Sports, 50 Cent said: "Champ fighting a Uber driver before the IRS embarrass him again. Pay-per-view my ass; we watching this on YouTube." He went on to criticize Mayweather for not fighting Gennady Golovkin before adding "Champ done turned into a circus act."

These comments come after Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported on Sunday that Mayweather will fight Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31 in Japan in the Rizin Fighting Federation. Rafael noted the announcement didn't even specify whether it will be a boxing match or a different type of combat bout.

Mayweather sports a 50-0 career record in the boxing ring and most recently defeated UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

This is far from the first time 50 Cent publicly ripped Mayweather, as he once challenged the boxer to "read a full page of a Harry Potter book out loud without starting and stopping or f--king up."

Mayweather didn't take him up on the challenge even though 50 Cent offered a $750,000 donation to a charity of his choice if he did.