Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Believe it or not, we're already at Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season. The homestretch is visible, and the playoffs, both real and fantasy, are starting to take shape.

As your league winds down, it helps to have one of this season's big producers. And the following list includes only the biggest.

Today, we're looking at the top 50 flex players in point-per-reception scoring formats. That means running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, sorted by PPR (one point for every 10 yards, six points for touchdowns, one point per reception and two points for two-point conversions) points per game.

To qualify for the list, the flex player needs to have at least 20 touches on the season.

If you're a fantasy player who has a few of the following guys, you're probably in pretty good shape.

Todd Gurley (28.89): Quarterbacks Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes have strong cases for this season's MVP award, but Gurley isn't going down without a fight. The average game from Gurley this season: 96.4 rushing yards, 1.3 rushing touchdowns, 4.1 receptions, 40.2 receiving yards and 0.4 receiving touchdowns. Alvin Kamara (27.34): Take out the two games immediately after Mark Ingram returned from suspension, when the New Orleans Saints were trying to work him into the mix, and Kamara would be averaging 33.6 PPR points per game. That's absurd. If his team continues to prioritize him going forward, there's a good chance he ends the season at the top of this list. James Conner (26.06): Of course, the James Conner/Le'Veon Bell comparison isn't a fresh take at this point. But it bears repeating here. In Bell's best PPR season (2016), he averaged 26.5 per game. His career average is 21.9. Conner's 26.06 has done significant damage to Bell's holdout. Melvin Gordon (25.97): Melvin Gordon put up a total of 288 PPR points in the best season of his career. He's on pace for around 100 more points this season. Saquon Barkley (25.45): Prior to this season, the highest PPR average for a non-quarterback rookie was Marcus Allen's 25.41 in 1982. As you can see, Barkley is just ahead of that pace. Adam Thielen (23.86) Michael Thomas (23) Kareem Hunt (22.06) James White (21.96 Davante Adams (21.63) DeAndre Hopkins (21.3) Christian McCaffrey (20.63): Christian McCaffrey is on pace for 1,760 yards from scrimmage, 98 receptions and 10 total touchdowns. Antonio Brown, Isaac Bruce, Matt Forte, Jerry Rice and LaDainian Tomlinson are the only players in NFL history who actually hit all those numbers in a single season. Antonio Brown (20.55) Tyreek Hill (19.94) Julio Jones (19.8) Odell Beckham (19.57) Marlon Mack (18.93) Joe Mixon (18.57): The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most dynamic one-two punches in the NFL, with both their lead running back and wide receiver (spoiler alert) in the top 20. A.J. Green (18.46): I warned you. Mike Evans (18.45) Stefon Diggs (18.29) Cooper Kupp (18.03) Zach Ertz (17.93) Travis Kelce (17.9) Emmanuel Sanders (17.84) Tyler Boyd (17.66) Alshon Jeffery (17.42) Ezekiel Elliott (17.1) Robert Woods (16.97) Golden Tate (16.84) JuJu Smith-Schuster (16.78) T.J. Yeldon (16.63) Julian Edelman (16.3) Calvin Ridley (15.4) Brandin Cooks (15.32) DeSean Jackson (15.31) Will Fuller (15.19): Unfortunately, Fuller is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. It will be interesting to see if his newly acquired replacement, Demaryius Thomas (currently 78th on this list), can make his way into the top 50 by the end of the season. Keenan Allen (15.18) Eric Ebron (14.66) Tarik Cohen (14.56) Tevin Coleman (14.54) David Johnson (14.51) George Kittle (14.47) Adrian Peterson (14.39): Adrian Peterson is 33 years old and coming off a season in which he put up 7.9 PPR points per game. John Riggins and Marcus Allen are the only running backs in the last 40 years to average more than Peterson's 14.39 in an age-33 (or older) season. T.Y. Hilton (14.09) Jarvis Landry (14.09) Giovani Bernard (13.83) Albert Wilson (13.83) Tyler Lockett (13.59) Sterling Shepard (13.53)

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

