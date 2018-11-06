2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Latest Projections Midway Through NFL Season

0 of 32

The 2019 NFL draft class has not been billed as a great one. The lack of elite quarterback prospects hurts the overall perception of the group, as does the lack of top-end skill position players at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

There is good news, though—the 2019 class is very deep on defense. Ridiculously so.

Of the 32 picks in this Round 1 mock draft, 22 are on defense. For comparison, only 15 of the 32 in the 2018 draft were on defense. One year before that, the 2017 class had 19 of the 32 picks on defense. To say that this year is an above-average group defensively would be accurate.

To be more specific, this is a great year to need a defensive lineman or edge-rusher. It's an unprecedented group, with 13 of the predicted picks going to the defensive tackle or defensive end group. And there were a handful of other players with a Round 1 grade that simply didn't make the mock draft. If your favorite NFL team needs a pass-rusher, this is the year to get one.

The downside to that is those teams in need of a franchise savior at quarterback or great left tackle could be on the outside looking in come draft night. Only three quarterbacks make the Round 1 cut, and two of those would be considered reaches if the draft were today. Of the teams needing a quarterback, the New York Giants have the biggest need and come up first on the clock.

